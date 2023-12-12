Father Wanted Bhajan Lal To Become A Teacher, But He Liked Leadership

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 12 (IANS) There is an atmosphere of celebration in Attari village of Bharatpur district. Bhajan Lal Sharma, who was once the Sarpanch of this village, is now the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Bhajan Lal's father, who comes from a very ordinary family, is a farmer. He wanted his son to become a government teacher. Therefore, he made him complete his B.Ed, but fate had something else in store.

As soon as Bhajan Lal's name was announced as the Chief Minister, the eyes of his mother Gautami Devi and father Kishan Swaroop Sharma, sitting in Attari village of Nadbai, were filled with tears. They had no idea that their son would ever become the Chief Minister.

At 4.15 p.m. on Tuesday evening, news broke from the BJP office in Jaipur that the Chief Minister of Rajasthan will be Bhajan Lal Sharma. At that time, only his father Kishan Swaroop and mother Gautami Devi were present at Bhajan Lal's house. Within a short time, a crowd of hundreds reached his house to congratulate him. Just 10 minutes after the announcement, police security also reached his house.

After the announcement of Bhajan Lal's name, his supporters distributed sweets and played drums outside the house as well danced a lot.

Bhajan Lal's father says: "I have made him complete his B.Ed. It was decided that my son would become a teacher. He was destined to become a leader so he became a leader. All this is God's play. My son liked leadership, so he went for leadership. I never stopped him because I knew politics was not easy. Have to roam day and night. It takes a lot of hard work."

"Seeing so much hard work, I had once said that son, what is there in this leadership? I didn't even expect that my son would become CM."

--IANS

arc/khz