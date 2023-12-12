(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market to Reach $477.7 Billion by 2030

The global market for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) estimated at US$292.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$477.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This report examines the dynamic landscape of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry in 2023, shedding light on the significant changes influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. It begins with an introduction to BPO, outlining its various models and service offerings.

The competitive market presence section assesses the strength and activity of key players in the global BPO arena and provides insights into market share trends. The report delves into the diverse business models employed by BPO providers, highlighting the salient features of transactional, niche, and comprehensive BPO models.

Customer Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$186 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Human Resources segment is estimated at 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Furthermore, it analyzes the current state of the BPO market and its outlook, emphasizing the role of customer services as a principal growth driver, with IT & Telecom leading the industry while BFSI exhibits rapid expansion. The report explores market opportunities across developed and developing regions, offering a glimpse into emerging trends and regions like Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It also provides an overview of major outsourcing destinations.

A comprehensive competitive landscape analysis focuses on key players in Finance & Accounting, Procurement, and HR BPO services, showcasing their market dominance and strategies for value chain enhancement. The report underscores the importance of transparency in maintaining a competitive edge. Lastly, it highlights recent market activities and key world brands in the BPO sector, offering a holistic view of the industry's current state. This report serves as an indispensable resource for stakeholders seeking to navigate the evolving BPO landscape and capitalize on the myriad opportunities it presents in 2023.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $106.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$106.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Established Role in Business Process Implementation Across Diverse Sectors to Sustain Long-Term Growth

BPO: A Robust Tool for Enabling Global Expansion

For Creating Truly Global Products

To Drive Satisfaction Levels Among Customers Worldwide

Higher Awareness about Outsourcing Benefits: Another Major Factor Favoring Long-Term Growth

Advanced Technologies Strengthen Capabilities of BPO Model

Internet of Things (IoT) for Effective Delivery of BPO Services

Robotic Automation & Artificial Intelligence (AI) Seek Bigger Role in BPO Operations

Upcoming Changes with AI & Robotic Process Automation

Artificial Intelligence Augments Efficiency of BPO Operations

Social Media Networking Trend Transforms Business Strategies

Growing Popularity of Cloud Computing

Cloud Communication - A Winning Solution for BPO Players

Growing Use of Mobile Based Customer Service Applications

Voice Biometrics: Growing Role in Customer Verification

Big Data Remains in Contention to Streamline Operations

BPO Providers Warm up to Green Computing

Data Analysis Software Bolsters BPO Capabilities

Voice Recognition Improvements to Benefit BPOs

UCaaS Emerges as Low-cost Customer Service Solution

BPOs Turn New Leaf by Offering Social Media Management Solutions and Services

Strategic Innovations Take Center Stage in BPO Industry

Select Latest Innovations in the BPO Market

Commoditization, and Rise of Industry-Specific BPO, MSM & Bundled IT-BPO Services to Reshape the BPO Market

Platform BPO Seeks Opportunities

Platform BPO Vs Traditional BPO

Advantages of Platform BPO

Challenges for Platform BPO

Sourcing Strategy: Means to Achieve Business Process

Sole Sourcing: A Model for Increasing Operational Efficiency

Multi-Source Approach Gathers Steam

The Importance of Impact Sourcing

Offshore BPO Remains Highly Relevant Offering Cost Economies

Nearshoring Finds Favor among Businesses

Trade-off between Quality & Cost Warrants Revamp of the Global BPO Industry

Emphasis on Business Process Improvement to Extend Opportunities

Small and Mid-Size Businesses (SMBs): Expanding Clientele

Cybersecurity Gains Prominence, as Cyberattacks Become Rampant

Novel Opportunities for BPO in New Business Areas

An Insight into Major Horizontal Segments

Customer Services BPO: Largest Product Category

Human Resources BPO (HRO) Remains a High-Profile Segment

Finance and Accounting BPO (FAO): A Thriving Market

Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO): A Small yet Growing Market

Procurement BPO: An Overview

Review of Select End-Use Markets

Manufacturing: Noteworthy End-Use Sector

COVID-19 Impact on Manufacturing Sector to Curtail Short-Term Prospects for BPO Services

Telecommunications & Technology

Banking, Insurance & Finance Services

Banking Sector

Insurance

Retail Sector

Other End-Use Sectors

Issues & Challenges

Protectionist Policies Niggle Offshore BPOs

Uncertainties in Politico-Economic Policies Challenge BPO Sector

Re-shoring Strategies Highlight Salary Disparities in Different Regions

Alternate Offshore Locations Challenge Dominance of Traditional Centers

Data Security Issues

Decline in IT Spending & High Inflation Increasing Automation Requires BPO Providers to rethink Existing Strategies

