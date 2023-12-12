HERO WINDOWS APPOINTS BRENT BINGHAM AS VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LEHI, UTAH, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- HERO Windows, a leading company in human transformation specializing in high-quality residential window and door replacement, proudly announces the appointment of Brent Bingham as its new Vice President of Sales.Brent Bingham brings decades of experience in building and leading door-to-door sales teams across the United States, spanning over 30 major markets. His extensive knowledge, proven leadership, and successful track record make him a valuable addition to the HERO team.Brent was the first person hired out of BYU in 1988 to sell door-to-door pest control. After four years in sales, he founded Eclipse Marketing, securing the contract to sell for Orkin Pest Control nationwide for 17 years. Eclipse Marketing rapidly grew, earning recognition as a 2-time Inc. 500 company. Several of Brent's employees went on to establish successful companies in the door-to-door sales industry, including Bulwark Pest Control, Moxie Pest Control, Fox, Pointe, Rove, Barrett's, and Vantage, to name a few.Brent Bingham's appointment aligns seamlessly with HERO's core values and mission. He not only brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge but also shares HERO's commitment to integrity, love, and care-values that form the foundation of the company's leadership principles. Brent shared,“I have been looking to get back into the door-to-door industry for quite some time. Hero has everything I have been looking for. I am excited to work with the Hero team to build another national sales team.”"We are thrilled to welcome Brent Bingham as our new Vice President of Sales at HERO Windows," said Cody Broderick, CEO of HERO. "Brent's leadership, dedication, and values perfectly complement our vision of positive transformation. With his decades of experience in building successful sales teams, we are confident in Brent's ability to contribute significantly to our continued growth and expansion across the United States."Brent Bingham expressed his enthusiasm for joining the HERO team, stating, "I am honored to be a part of HERO Windows, a company that is truly making a difference in people's lives. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to HERO's mission of creating heroes who, in turn, transform the world."As HERO Windows continues to grow and expand its reach, the addition of Brent Bingham as VP of Sales marks a strategic move to further strengthen the company's position as a leader that places purpose ahead of profit, using capitalism for a cause.For more information about HERO Windows and its transformative initiatives, please visit .About HERO Windows:HERO Windows is a human transformation company with a vision of being a driving force of positive transformation. The company's mission is to create heroes who transform themselves to transform the world. Through innovative programs and a commitment to integrity, love, and care, HERO Windows empowers individuals to become the heroes of their own stories, fostering positive change and personal transformation.Press Contact:Reese BairdDirector of Social Media...(888) 470-4376

