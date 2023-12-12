New York, USA, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate by 2032 - DelveInsight | Key Companies in the Market - Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Microbiome Health Sciences, Takeda, Braintree Laboratories, AstraZeneca

The gastroesophageal reflux disease market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to increased prevalence and the expected launch of novel therapies, such as vanoprazan (Phathom Pharmaceuticals), BLI5100 (Sebela Pharmaceuticals), narnopride (Renexxion Ireland), and others. The GERD market size is expected to increase during the forecast period.

DelveInsight's Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, GERD emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted GERD market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Report



As per DelveInsight's analysis, the gastroesophageal reflux disease market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the observable portrayal of GERD reveals two primary phenotypic patterns: erosive reflux disease (ERD) characterized by erosion, and non-erosive reflux disease (NERD), which encompasses the majority of patients.

Leading gastroesophageal reflux disease companies such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Microbiome Health Sciences, Takeda, Braintree Laboratories, AstraZeneca, and others are developing novel GERD drugs that can be available in the GERD market in the coming years.

Some of the key therapies for gastroesophageal reflux disease treatment include Vonoprazan, MHS-1031, Dexlansoprazole, BLI5100, Nexium , and others. In November 2023 , the FDA granted approval to VOQUEZNA (vonoprazan) tablets 10 mg and 20 mg, a groundbreaking potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB), as a novel therapeutic option for adults. This treatment is indicated for the healing of all grades of Erosive Esophagitis, commonly referred to as Erosive GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease). Additionally, it is approved for the maintenance of healing of all grades of Erosive GERD and the relief of heartburn associated with Erosive GERD.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the GERD market share @ Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Report

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Overview

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a digestive condition where acidic stomach juices, as well as food and fluids, flow back into the esophagus from the stomach. This occurs persistently over the long term and results from various intrinsic or structural factors that disrupt the esophagogastric junction barrier, exposing the esophagus to acidic gastric contents. The underlying factors contributing to GERD's pathophysiology are diverse, encompassing mechanisms such as the modulation of lower esophageal sphincter tone, the existence of a hiatal hernia, and the defensive capabilities of esophageal mucosa against reflux, alongside the influence of esophageal motility. The primary symptoms of GERD are typically heartburn and regurgitation, but it can also manifest with additional symptoms such as dysphagia, odynophagia, belching, epigastric pain, and nausea. Diagnosis is challenging due to the absence of a definitive test, and it relies on symptoms, responsiveness to antisecretory therapy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy, and ambulatory reflux monitoring.





Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The GERD epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current GERD patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The GERD market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



GERD Prevalent Cases

GERD Diagnosed Cases

GERD Phenotype-specific Prevalent Cases

GERD Age-specific Prevalent Cases GERD Treatable Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving GERD epidemiology trends @ Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Epidemiological Insights

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Market

GERD management is stratified into five stages, wherein the initial four stages center around medical interventions, while the fifth stage involves surgical intervention. The overarching treatment objective is to minimize esophageal exposure to refluxate, thereby mitigating symptoms, fostering esophageal healing, preventing complications, and maintaining remission. The treatment modalities for GERD primarily encompass (i) lifestyle modifications; (ii) medication, including PPIs, H2 receptor antagonists, reflux-reducing agents, and adjunct medication; (iii) invasive interventions, such as antireflux surgery (ARS), bariatric surgery, magnetic sphincter augmentation, and endoscopic therapy.

Many individuals managing GERD effectively control symptoms and promote esophageal healing by adopting lifestyle changes and using medications. Consequently, surgical intervention is often unnecessary for these patients. However, in cases where severe symptoms persist or complications like erosive esophagitis occur despite adequate medication, antireflux surgery might be necessary.

Lifestyle modifications play a pivotal role in GERD management and should be woven into the fabric of all treatment phases. These changes incorporate elevating the head of the bed by six inches, cutting down on fat intake, discontinuing smoking, moderating alcohol consumption, achieving weight loss, refraining from lying down within three hours after meals, and steering clear of substantial meals and specific dietary selections. Beyond lifestyle changes, individuals experiencing mild symptoms may find relief through periodic drug therapy. This can involve using antacids, alginic acid (a constituent of products like Gaviscon), or over-the-counter histamine H2-receptor blockers as necessary.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for GERD @ Drugs for GERD Treatment

Key Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapies and Companies



Vonoprazan: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MHS-1031: Microbiome Health Sciences

Dexlansoprazole: Takeda

BLI5100: Braintree Laboratories Nexium: AstraZeneca

To know more about GERD clinical trials, visit @ Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Drugs

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Dynamics

The gastroesophageal reflux disease market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Lifestyle changes, including dietary adjustments, weight management , and elevating the head of the bed, offer non-pharmacological approaches to managing GERD and reducing symptom severity. This is particularly significant given the growing awareness of GERD among both healthcare professionals and the general population, leading to earlier diagnosis and improved management. Multidisciplinary teams, involving gastroenterologists, dietitians, psychologists, and surgeons , can collaboratively provide comprehensive care and support for GERD patients. Additionally, promising new drugs, such as naronapride, vonoprazan, and BLI5100 , are being developed to address GERD and its complications, presenting potential alternatives for patients unresponsive to current treatments.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of GERD, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the GERD market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the GERD market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the gastroesophageal reflux disease market. The current treatments for GERD do not adequately address the dysmotility elements , creating a substantial unmet need for new treatments that can enhance outcomes and improve patients' quality of life. Moreover, proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) exhibit a relatively slow onset of action and have limited potency and duration of effect. The economic burden associated with diagnostic tests , medications, surgeries, and potential complications can be significant for individuals and healthcare systems. The GERD market encompasses a variety of medications, surgical interventions, and other therapies, leading to a fragmented landscape that can complicate marketing efforts and product positioning.

Moreover, GERD treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the GERD market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies , unaffordable pricing , market access and reimbursement issues , and a shortage of healthcare specialists . In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the GERD market growth.