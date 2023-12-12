Bob Costas Hosts Panel Of Orange County Olympic Legends At OCYSF Fundraiser

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bob Costas to Host OCYSF Annual Banquet

Bob Costas is set to host a compelling sit-down interview featuring renowned female Olympic legends, namely Ann Meyers Drysdale, Janet Evans, and April Ross

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Orange County, CA – (December 8, 2023) - The Orange County Youth Sports Foundation (OCYSF) is thrilled to announce its upcoming annual Sportspersons of the Year banquet, set to take place on January 10, 2024, at the elegant Hyatt Regency Irvine. This year, in the spirit of the 2024 Paris Olympics, OCYSF will pay tribute to three exceptional female Orange County athletes who have achieved the pinnacle of Olympic success.Esteemed sports broadcaster Bob Costas is set to host a compelling sit-down interview featuring renowned female Olympic legends, namely Ann Meyers Drysdale, Janet Evans, and April Ross. Costas will delve into their remarkable Olympic journeys, engaging in insightful discussions that highlight the exceptional accomplishments of these three distinguished honorees."We are excited to have Ann Meyers Drysdale, Janet Evans, and April Ross as part of our event this year. Their outstanding contributions to the world of sports and the Olympic legacy have left an indelible mark on the sports community," said Michael Perisi, President of OCYSF. "This event is not just an evening of celebration but a testament to these athletes' incredible dedication, perseverance, and talent."The OCYSF Annual Banquet is a highly anticipated event that is the primary funding source for the foundation's efforts to champion sports-related programs and facilities for underserved and disabled youth in Orange County. The organization is committed to providing opportunities for young individuals to experience sports as a profoundly positive aspect of life. Additionally, OCYSF offers college scholarships to deserving Orange County high school scholar-athletes.Since its inception, OCYSF has granted over $1,000,000 in scholarships and financial assistance to young individuals who lack the resources to participate in sports, significantly impacting the lives of these students and their communities."We are immensely proud of our achievements thus far, and we look forward to continuing our mission of making a difference in the lives of underserved youth in Orange County," Perisi added.Supporting OCYSF's mission and joining the Annual Banquet is an excellent opportunity for individuals and companies to contribute to a worthy cause. For information on table purchases or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Mark Todd, OCYSF Board Member, at ..., (949) 514-0000.About the Orange County Youth Sports Foundation (OCYSF): The Orange County Youth Sports Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating sports-related opportunities for underserved and disabled youth in Orange County. The foundation offers scholarships to deserving high school scholar-athletes and supports programs and facilities encouraging youth sports participation. To learn more about OCYSF and its mission, please visitAbout Ann Meyers Drysdale: Ann Meyers Drysdale is a basketball legend and Olympic silver medalist known for her pioneering achievements. She was the first woman to sign an NBA contract, played professionally, and earned a place in the Hall of Fame for her significant contributions to women's basketball.About Janet Evans: Janet Evans, an iconic American swimmer, is renowned for her extraordinary career. She won numerous Olympic gold medals and set world records in long-distance freestyle events, leaving a lasting legacy in the sport.About April Ross: April Ross is a decorated American beach volleyball player, a Gold, Silver, and Bronze Olympic medalist renowned for her agility, resilience, and strategic prowess on the sand court, epitomizing excellence in the sport's dynamic landscape.About Bob Costas: A celebrated sports broadcaster known for his insightful commentary and versatile hosting of major sporting events, including the Olympics. With numerous awards and a long, distinguished career, he's a prominent figure in sports journalism.For media inquiries, please contact:Blain SkinnerOCYSF Board Member...(310) 710-3010

Blain Skinner

Orange County Youth Sports Foundation

+1 3107103010

email us here