Odisha: After Seven-Hour Operation, Newborn Girl Rescued From Borewell (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Dec 12 (IANS) A two-day old girl has been successfully rescued from a borewell after around a seven-hour long operation by the fire services personnel and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) from near Laripali village in Odisha's Sambalpur district.

The infant was stuck at around 13 ft deep inside the iron pipe reportedly due to some bottles and other materials. She has been shifted to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research in Sambalpur.

Director General of Fire Services, Sudhanshu Sarangi, said the child has been rescued due to the coordinated efforts of all the stakeholders.

A special victim location camera sent from Bhubaneswar in a helicopter helped a lot in the rescue operation, Sarangi said.

As per local sources, a woman while passing by a cashew nut forest heard the cry of an infant at around 12 .30 p.m. on Tuesday. She immediately called the villagers who reached the spot and informed the fire service officials and the police.

The locals suspect that someone had thrown the newborn into the 15 ft deep borewell and later left the place covering the face of the borewell with a stone.

