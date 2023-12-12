J&K L-G Inaugurates Online Booking Facility For Ropeway From Vaishno Devi To Bhairon Ji Temple

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Dec 12 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday inaugurated the online booking facility for passenger ropeway from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan to Bhairon ji temple for the convenience of the pilgrims.

The tickets for the ropeway are available through online portal , which were earlier only available offline at the counters on first come first serve basis, an official said in a statement.

"Initially, the online ceiling is 2000 tickets per day for the pilgrims and will be scaled up gradually in the coming months. This initiative of Shrine Board will not only facilitate the pilgrims but also reduce annual expenditure of Shrine Board," the statement added.

The ropeway has a carrying capacity of 800 persons per hour which remains operational for 8 -10 hours in a day.

