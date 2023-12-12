Landmark US Launch For Crazy Time, Evolution's World #1 Online Live Game Show

Now streaming from Evolution's live casino studio in New Jersey, the debut of Crazy Time in the US follows the successful launches of Crazy Coin Flip in New Jersey and Super Sic Bo in Pennsylvania earlier this month. All three games are due to go live in additional states during 2024.

As one of Evolution's most ambitious games, Crazy Time integrates multiple cutting-edge technologies, including multi-camera live game show action, Random Number Generator (RNG) multipliers, augmented reality and slot-style and video-gaming elements.

The all-action gameplay revolves around a main game and four interactive bonus games. The main game features a two-reel Top Slot that spins together with a money wheel.

The bonus games add to the excitement with unique features such as a shooting gallery (Cash Hunt), a Coin Flip, a Puck drop (Pachinko), and the Crazy Time bonus game. In Crazy Time's bonus games, players can reach a staggering 10,000x multiplier - setting the fun factor to new heights! Crazy Time's bonus games have been so successful that they have in turn inspired a whole new range of Evolution game show titles, such as Crazy Coin Flip, Red Door Roulette and Crazy Pachinko.

Jacob Claesson, Evolution CEO for North America, said: "This is a landmark launch for Evolution and for the US online gambling market. Across the world, operators and players alike have praised Crazy Time's incredibly high production values, its commitment to entertainment and depth of engagement, and the sheer fun and enjoyment it offers players. We're incredibly excited that US players now get to experience a game that has made such an impact in the live casino space."

He added: "Crazy Time's bonus games in particular have reinvented the way casino games are played and how they can be enjoyed in a more interactive manner, delivering a true game show experience unlike no other that's both fun to play and watch!"

For trade press and media enquiries, please contact:













Daniel Tweedie, Head of Marketing, [email protected]

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Jacob Kaplan, CFO, [email protected]

Carl Linton, Head of IR, +46 70 508 85 75

The following files are available for download: