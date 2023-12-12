Bringing Joy And Toys To Impoverished Children On Skid Row At Fred Jordan Missions This Christmas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of homeless and underprivileged children in Los Angeles are set to experience the magic of Christmas at one of the biggest Christmas celebrations in the city on Saturday, December 16th, 2023. Generously donated by compassionate individuals, over 7,000 new toys will bring smiles to the faces of approximately 2,000 children in need. This heartwarming event, known as Christmas At the Mission, will take place at Fred Jordan Missions located at 445 Towne Avenue, at the corner of East 5th and Towne in downtown Los Angeles.

The atmosphere will be heightened as the children join in singing Christmas carols during the spectacular Christmas show. For many of these children, these toys will be the only ones they receive this Christmas, amplifying their anticipation and excitement. Volunteers will also be serving warm cookies and providing milk. Each child will receive multiple toys, along with warm blankets, hygiene bags, hats, mittens, and socks. Additionally, each family will be given a Christmas Dinner food bag filled with a turkey and nutritious, healthy, and delicious food to ensure their holiday season is filled with warmth and comfort.

This incredible event is made possible by the support and contributions of numerous volunteers and organizations across the Southland. Fred Jordan Missions would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Deloitte, Galpin Ford Motors, The Willdan Group, LEGO®, Adventure 4 Wheel, Hillsong LA, Notre Dame High School, Orange County Christian School, and Capo Beach Church for their generous help and donations.

As we celebrate this joyful Christmas season with our families, let us not forget those less fortunate, particularly our homeless, hungry, and hurting friends on Skid Row. This time of year can be particularly heartbreaking and lonely for them. We still need your support to make this Christmas a memorable one for all. We kindly ask you to consider supporting by calling (626) 915-1981 or visiting the Fred Jordan Missions website at



to make a tax-deductible donation. Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those in need.

Since 1944, Fred Jordan Missions ( has been a pillar of support in downtown Los Angeles, providing assistance to homeless and impoverished men, women, and families with children. The Mission's impact extends beyond the borders of Los Angeles, as it has also built orphanages, schools, hospitals, and missions in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. As a non-profit, faith-based, educational, and relief organization, the Mission seeks to create positive change through various initiatives.

SOURCE Fred Jordan Missions