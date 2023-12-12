Julie Elkins Hoseeb Wins Second Place For The Book Thunder Conquers His Fears At The Bookfest® Awards Fall 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thunder Conquers His Fears book cover for Bookfest 2023

Thunder and Julie Elkins Hoseeb at the Captain Nathaniel Palmer Mansion

Thunder Conquers His Fears book cover for Bookfest 2023

Julie Elkins Hoseeb wins 2nd Place at The BookFest Awards 2023 for the children's book Thunder Conquers His Fears & 3rd place for "Thunder's Grand Adventure".

- Anais Nin

NORTH STONINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.

Julie Elkins Hoseeb wins Second Place at The BookFest Awards Fall 2023 for the children's chapter book titled Thunder Conquers His Fears, in addition to a Third Place award in the children's Action and Adventure category. After achieving third place with her submission of the first book in the series last year, titled Thunder's Grand Adventure, Julie Elkins Hoseeb is proud to be a Bookfest winner once again with her sequel in the chapter book series, based on her husky Thunder.

The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.

Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says,“Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for their vital role in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us the means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process.”

Julie Elkins Hoseeb says,“I'm so excited to be a Bookfest Award recipient in Fall 2023. It's been a lifetime dream to write a children's book series. After losing my small business in 2022 and relocating to Connecticut, my family and I have found a home in the beautiful forests surrounding us, and our pets are happier than ever. I'm happy to announce that I'm currently writing Book 3 of this series, titled Thunder's Valentine.”

For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.

To watch the Salute to The BookFest Award Winners video montage, or to see recordings of The BookFest videos, please visit the Programming Page of The BookFest Website.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Julie Elkins Hoseeb is an award-winning author, budding graphic artist, and entrepreneur. In her free time, she loves to go on long nature walks with the family dogs Thunder and Blackjack, and she has a penchant for writing and making social media content about her idyllic findings in the nooks and crannies of Connecticut. Being a docent for Historic Stonington, Julie Elkins Hoseeb plans to include her vast knowledge about the area in her next installment of the book series. Julie Elkins Hoseeb lived in Los Angeles, California with her two children and moved across the country amidst the pandemic. She now finds herself in a much quieter and more peaceful place, always taking in her surroundings and remembering to slow down and enjoy life.

ABOUT THE BOOKFEST®

The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events and produces vital conversations on the world's stage for those who love to read, and those who love to write. It launched May 2020 when the lockdown forced many live events to be cancelled. Free to attend, the biannual event happens in the spring and fall, and streams panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award winner, The BookFest has recognitions from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, which has included: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; Robert G. Diforio; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others.

The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, who is the founder of all three. For more information, visit TheBookFest.

Media Contact:

Julie Elkins Hoseeb

...

Instagram @huskythunderwubbs

artbythebaroqueknight

Julie Elkins

The Baroque Knight LLC

+1 818-470-3618

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok