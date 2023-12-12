Dr. Philip Caravella, Releases Eye-Opening Book: How The Health Care System Will Fail You (Wait No Longer)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Empowering Patients to Navigate a Safer Path to Better Health"

UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Philip Caravella, a distinguished physician with decades of experience and a retired Lieutenant Colonel from the US Army, unveils his latest book, "How The Health Care System Will Fail You (Wait No Longer) ." This compelling work shines a light on the critical issue of negligence within the healthcare system, identifying it as the third most common cause of death in America.In "How The Health Care System Will Fail You (Wait No Longer)," Dr. Caravella exposes the mistakes and omissions that persist within the healthcare industry, leading to preventable deaths. The book advocates for patients to become proactive partners in their healthcare journey, empowering them to take control, become advocates for their needs, and actively participate in their well-being. By following the principles outlined in the book, readers are promised a lower risk of preventable diseases, a longer and better life, and increased productivity within their families and society.Dr. Philip Caravella, is a seasoned physician, researcher, and retired Lieutenant Colonel with extensive experience in family medicine, served as the Section Chief of Family Medicine for the Cleveland Clinic Westlake facility. With decades of medical practice and research in preventive medicine, fitness, nutrition, and various health aspects, Dr. Caravella emphasizes the crucial role patients play in their healthcare. His dedication to preventive medicine and empowering patients has led to the publication of several impactful books, including "How The Health Care System Will Fail You (Wait No Longer)." Dr. Caravella continues to contribute to the field, striving to enhance patient awareness and promote optimal healthcare outcomes.Other Books by Dr. Philip Caravella:."Preventing You From Failing Yourself (Weight No Longer) "."American's The Beautiful (an Italian-American Memoir) "."A Woman's Mind (The Final Frontier)"Dr. Caravella wrote "How The Health Care System Will Fail You (Wait No Longer)" with the primary aim of educating patients about the necessary steps to actively contribute to their healthcare team. The book serves as a guide for patients to live longer, healthier lives and avoid preventable diseases.The book's central message urges readers not to succumb to preventable problems resulting from healthcare system failures. It encourages patients to take charge of their health, be proactive, and actively engage with their healthcare teams."How The Health Care System Will Fail You (Wait No Longer)" is now available for purchase at major retailers and online bookstores.

