Savilinx Appoints Micky Thomas As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michael "Micky" Thomas

Fintech Executive Joins Rapid Growing Contact Center Business Process Outsourcing Company

- Heather D. BleaseBRUNSWICK, ME, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SaviLinx Appoints Micky Thomas as Chief Financial OfficerSaviLinx, a Maine-based Contact Center and Business Process Outsourcing company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael (Micky) Thomas as its new Chief Financial Officer.In this role, Thomas will be responsible for leading the financial strategy and operations of SaviLinx bringing a wealth of experience and strategic financial leadership to the executive team.Thomas is a highly respected, seasoned executive who most recently served as Senior Vice-President and Treasurer of WEX, a multibillion-dollar public fintech company.Thomas has also held the position of CFO for both public and private energy companies and Chairman of the Board of Directors for Martin's Point Healthcare.Thomas has been recognized professionally for his ability to drive greater financial rigor, transparency, and decision-making support at companies undergoing rapid growth and transformation, and he successfully engages with finance teams, boards of directors, outside advisors, banks, rating agencies, and investors to optimize the financial health of the organizations he supports.“We are thrilled to welcome Micky to SaviLinx. His extensive financial expertise and strategic vision will be invaluable as we navigate the dynamic landscape of the contact center industry and continue to grow.”, said Heather Blease, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.About SaviLinxHeadquartered at the former Naval Air Station in Brunswick, Maine, SaviLinx provides contact center solutions and a diverse portfolio of other business processing services to federal, state, and commercial clients nationwide. Founded by Heather Blease in 2013, SaviLinx is a woman-owned, HUBZone-certified business. In addition to the headquarters in Brunswick, Maine, the company has contact centers in Caribou, Maine, Lawrence, Massachusetts, and Hattiesburg, Mississippi. SaviLinx will open a new location in Phoenix, Arizona in early 2024. SaviLinx was recently named to the Inc.5000 list of fastest growing companies for the seventh straight year.

Charles Mercer

SaviLinx

+1 207-240-0584

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn