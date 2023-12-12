Life Elements Adds New Hydrating Face Cream To Its Face Care Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Life Elements Hydrating Face Cream

Life Elements Logo

- Martha Van Inwegen, President & Founder, Life ElementsATASCADERO, CA, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Life Elements has added a naturally powerful and effective Hydrating Face Cream to its best-selling Face Care Collection . This new product completes Life Elements hemp-based facial healthcare system that includes a Face Wash, Day Serum, Night Serum and Face Mask. This Hydrating Face Cream has been assessed by trial-testers from around the country and the positive feedback has been overwhelming.Life Elements Hydrating Face Cream has been strategically created as a clean, creamy confection whipped to perfection for an airy and light application. It is not heavy, sticky or oily in texture. The cream absorbs quickly and moisturizes as it helps reduce fine lines and smooth the skin's surface. The product's unique formulation has been found to effectively hydrate the skin with ingredients including Frankincense, Lupin, Dragon's Blood, and Aloe Vera for optimum penetration at the cellular level.Martha Van Inwegen, President & Founder of Life Elements says,“I wanted to create a good hydrating system. I also wanted to include a collagen booster and that's how I got turned on to Lupin (lupine). Purple and yellow lupin are a native growing plant that blooms in abundance throughout California. It is a natural collagen builder that when combined with Dragon's Blood, a tried and true ingredient, helps to eliminate puffiness as well as reduce the effects of aging skin.”As part of a facial self-care routine, Martha, also, encourages consumers to breathe in the spiritual essence of pure Frankincense as it has a calming scent as well as strong anti-inflammatory properties to nurture skin. Life Elements Hydrating Face Cream can be used alone or followed by Life Elements Day or Night Face Serums to seal in moisturizing qualities.It may, also, be used by all skin types and is reasonably priced as a little goes a long way.Life Elements Hydrating Face Cream retails for $58 and may be purchased at . For further information or to receive verified media samples, contact our team at ... or phone 805-460-4102.About Life ElementsEstablished in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men's Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. Life Elements is also a founding member of Farmstead Ed and the SLO County Farm Trail, a group of like-minded agricultural partners that promote responsible consumption and purposed conservation. In October of 2022, Life Elements obtained a Cosmetic Manufacturing / Industrial Hemp Registration (#117456) under California Department of Public Health, Food and Drug Branch (FDB), AB45 rules and regulations.

Curt Van Inwegen

Life Elements

+1 760-464-1628

email us here