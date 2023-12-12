Automotive Garage Equipment Market To Reach US$ 63.1 Billion By 2033; Expanding At An 8.94% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive garage equipment market in 2022 was US$ 24.4 billion and is estimated to be US$ 26.8 billion in 2023. Future Market Insights has mentioned in its reports that the Automotive Garage Equipment Market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 8.94% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 63.1 billion by 2033.



Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The global automotive garage equipment market expanded at a CAGR of 7.12% between 2017 and 2022.

Demand for automotive garage equipment is projected to increase at a 4.3% CAGR, in comparison with the 3.7% CAGR registered between 2018 and 2022.

The United States is home to a large automotive industry holding a significant part with a value share of 31.2%.

North America's automotive garage market is expected to account for 36.9% of the total market share.

China is expected to set to account for 40.3% of the global market share.

Japan holds a market share of 16.9%.

Introduction of new franchisee garages in India is expected to boost the market in the forthcoming years with a CAGR of 7.15%.

Increasing sales of two-wheelers such as mopeds, motorbikes, and scooters in the country are expected to boost the market in Australia at a CAGR of 6%.

Europe's automotive garage equipment market is forecasted to account for 54.1% of the total market share, notably driven by increasing sales of luxury vehicles.

Two-wheeler mobility solutions in the United Kingdom at a CAGR of 7.92%.

Refurbishment of old garages is likely to drive sales of garage lift systems.

Sales of lifting equipment are expected to remain high over the assessment period with a market share of 44%.

Servicing premium cars are estimated to boost demand for independent garages for car workshops.

Inexpensive labor costs and the growing availability of premium car servicing equipment might drive sales with a market share of 33.2%.

Increasing repair services for passenger vehicles is expected to boost sales of light vehicles. Sales in the light vehicles segment are projected to increase over the forthcoming years with a market share of 23.1%.

“High demand for electric and hybrid passenger vehicles across the globe acts as one of the major drivers of the automotive garage equipment market” - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Innovation of the Market Players in the Market

In June 2023, ISTOBAL showcased its new M'WASH3 PRO rollover at Autozum 2023, the leading Austrian trade show for the car wash, service station, and dealership industry, held at Messezentrum Salzburg (Stand 09-0200).



The company is exhibiting for the first time at a show and on the international market. This innovative high-end equipment is aimed at increasing profitability in carwashes and improving the user experience through efficient and connected technology.

Some of the prominent players in the global market are-

