WEMIX Emerges As Top-Weighted Gaming Token In Sygnum’S Groundbreaking Crypto Sector Indices

Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEMIX, the native coin of the WEMIX3.0 blockchain ecosystem, has emerged as the top-weighted token by market capitalization[1] in the gaming sector of the Crypto Sector Indices, the first institutional, rules-based crypto sector indices framework launched by global digital asset banking group Sygnum.
Top-weighted gaming token in the Sygnum indices series WEMIX's weightage increased from 10.3% to 16% in 10 months WEMIX is 9th Largest Blockchain in Crypto Ranked by TVL (CoinMarketCap)
The weightage assigned to WEMIX increased from 10.3% in January to 16% (as of December 12) in just 10 months, topping the list which also includes tokens minted by The Sandbox and Gala Games. In another sign of its growing prominence and reach as a major cryptocurrency, WEMIX is currently in 9th position on CoinMarketCap's list of Largest Blockchains in Crypto Ranked by TVL [2], with potential for further growth momentum.
The Sygnum crypto sector indices track 21,000+ protocols, using a rules-based system to filter and allocate tokens with at least 0.01 percent of the total crypto market capitalization into 7 core and 38 emerging crypto sectors including gaming. They enable investors to conduct in-depth analyses into core and emerging sector use cases, compare relative market capitalization and performance as well as identify, rank and track leading protocols.
About Wemade
A renowned industry leader and innovator in game development, WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology, and is building through its WEMIX subsidiary, an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services, which includes the WEMIX PLAY global blockchain gaming platform that can transform games of every genre into blockchain games.
About WEMIX Blockchain Mega-Ecosystem
The WEMIX blockchain mega-ecosystem features innovative services including WEMIX, the native coin and bridge that connects all components of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem; WEMIX$, the native fully collateralized stablecoin for the WEMIX blockchain; Kroma a next-gen Ethereum Layer 2 based on EVM-Equivalent ZK Rollup; WEMIX PLAY, the world's largest blockchain gaming platform; NILE (NFT Is Life Evolution), a DAO & NFT platform based on the WEMIX3.0 mainnet; Kurrency, a decentralized financial service designed to offer greater ease-of-use, transparency and reliability; the KLEVA protocol, decentralized exchanges and other DeFi services on multi-chains
