Alan Segal's Love of Jazz Leads Philadelphia's The Jazz Sanctuary into Their Annual Fundraising with Donor Matches in December and January.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- This month, Philadelphia's most unique non-profit performing arts group – The Jazz Sanctuary – will have one public concert appearance and begins their annual fundraising with a match period that continues through January.On Thursday, December 14th, performers from The Jazz Sanctuary return to Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912) for an evening of the always-popular“Jazz & Joe,” with live music, coffee and treats which begins at 7:30 p.m. Among the musicians and artists expected to perform are The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, featuring James Dell'Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (tenor saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). This 90-minute concert performance is free of charge.“Our three concerts celebrating our 750th event were great successes, with over 50 in the audience at Gloria Dei (Old Swedes') in Philadelphia, 56 on hand at Trinity Episcopal Church in Buckingham, and 80 attending at Main Line Unitarian Church in Devon,” noted Alan Segal, founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary.“Now we begin our match period for donations to The Jazz Sanctuary in December and January,” Segal added.“We are pleased that some donors made their donations, over $2,500, in late November, which is a sensational start to our match period. I anticipate a great fund raising season in the next 60 days, which will allow The Jazz Sanctuary to continue to serve the public and continue our mission, bringing jazz to the community through performance at community gatherings.”The story of The Jazz Sanctuary begins with Segal, now 82 years old, who was diagnosed with a brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in December 2006. After a grueling 13-hour surgery and 33 days in the hospital, Segal began outpatient rehabilitation.“When I came out of the hospital in January 2007, I couldn't walk, talk or read – I was essentially at zero,” said Segal.“I had to learn how to walk, how to speak, how to read all over again. I had decided to learn a musical instrument in my therapy and chose the bass. I re-learned how to read by reading the music, I re-learned my hand-eye coordination by playing, all through 2007 and well into 2008.”Segal had dabbled in guitar and bass but never pursued either instrument formally. When faced with the devastating effects of his AVM, Segal wanted to incorporate music into his therapy, playing bass to help improve his hand-eye coordination and reading ability.Segal's newfound love of jazz bass also came with a renewed promise to give back. Segal used his gift of music to start The Jazz Sanctuary, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings jazz music free of charge to charitable organizations, senior centers, hospitals, rehab centers, community centers and houses of worship.Since its founding by Segal in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has brought over 750 live performances to people throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs.Charitable events in the five-county area have served organizations such as Friendship Circle, Cradle of Hope, Ronald McDonald House, Interfaith Hospital Center of the Main Line and Council on Brain Injury and Re-Med golf outing and therapy sessions.Funding for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from individual donors as well as sponsors, including CBIZ, Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, Quantum Think and DMG Global.Additional information about The Jazz Sanctuary is available at .

