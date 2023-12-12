KRDS Singapore And Healthserve Launch #Bridgethemigrantgap Campaign To Support Migrant Workers In Singapore

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Md Hidayat, Client Services Director, KRDSSINGAPORE, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Migrant workers are an integral part of Singapore's bustling economy, yet many face a daunting choice between enduring health issues or sending money home to their families. HealthServe 's "#BridgeTheMigrantGap" campaign shines a light on these challenges, emphasising the urgency of supporting these vital members of our community.This six-week campaign, running from November 2023 to 31 December 2023, is a significant fundraising initiative aiming to raise S$150,000 to address the critical healthcare needs of migrant workers in Singapore.Fundraising MilestoneSince its launch, the #BridgeTheMigrantGap campaign has already made remarkable progress, raising S$76,000 towards its goal. This demonstrates the community's commitment to supporting the health and well-being of migrant workers in Singapore.From #BridgeTheMigrantGap campaign:There is a difference between discomfort and disaster, and awareness of the difference will ultimately beget change. For migrant workers, physical health conditions can be setbacks in their ability to make a living, which when left untreated ultimately could impact their well-being and ability to earn in the future.Empowering Migrant Workers Through HealthcareThe campaign's goal is to empower migrant workers, enabling them to take control of their health and well-being. "By supporting HealthServe and our #BridgeTheMigrantGap campaign, you're not just giving aid to low-wage migrant workers; you play a part in restoring their dignity, and ensuring that the most vulnerable receive access to the healthcare they deserve," said Alvin Choo, COO at HealthServe.Agency's Commitment"As the agency behind the #BridgeTheMigrantGap campaign, the team at KRDS Singapore is deeply committed to amplifying the voices of migrant workers in Singapore. Our collaboration with HealthServe is more than just a campaign; it's a movement towards creating a more inclusive and caring society. We believe that through strategic communication and creative storytelling, we can inspire action and foster a community where everyone, regardless of their background, has access to the healthcare and dignity they deserve," added Md Hidayat, Client Services Director, KRDS.Strategic ApproachThe core strategic underpinning of this campaign is to highlight the impact of delayed or foregone medical treatments on the long-term physical health and mental wellbeing of migrant workers by a creative depiction of parallels across communities.“Through storytelling via vignettes of everyday health struggles that most of us are familiar with, we hope to shed light on how the privilege of access to timely healthcare can make a big difference in how similar issues impact different individuals,” shared Sunny Johar, Group Director of Digital Strategy, KRDS.Join the MovementHealthServe invites the general public, potential donors, volunteers, and organisations to join this vital cause. "Your donation is more than a gift; it's a lifeline for those in need. Together, we can bridge the gap and build a society where every migrant worker gets to live a life of health, well-being, and dignity,” Alvin added.About HealthServeEstablished in 2006, HealthServe is an IPC registered charity that advocates for a society where every migrant worker lives a life of health, well-being and dignity. As a healthcare NGO, we seek to bring hope and healing to the disadvantaged migrant worker community in Singapore through the provision of holistic health and social care, from medical, dental and mental health services to other forms of social assistance.Our work to support tens of thousands of migrant workers every year is underpinned by a large pool of medical and non-medical volunteers, donors and partners.For more information about the #BridgeTheMigrantGap campaign, its progress, and how to contribute, visit .About KRDS:KRDS is one of the largest independent full-service digital experience agencies in Asia. KRDS specialises in mobile-first strategy, content and experiences and was awarded Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year in 2017, 2019, 2023 respectively. Founded in 2008 in Paris, KRDS now has 100 employees and 7 offices across the globe: Singapore, Chennai, Dubai, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Paris and Manila.

