Two Found Dead At Railway Track In Bihar's Jamui

Patna, Dec 12 (IANS) The bodies of two persons, including a woman, were found on a railway track in Bihar's Jamui district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased are identified as Pankaj Kumar, a native of Chenveria village, and Babita Kumari of Gugaldih village under Laxmipur police station in the district.

Their bodies were found at poll number 365/7 on Up line between Jamui and Jasidih rail section near Jhajha station.

The dead bodies were spotted by people who passed the area in the morning and then informed the railway police station at Jhajha station.

RPF SI Kunj Bihari said that the identification of the accused was done through the Aadhaar cards found on them.

The reasons for their deaths are not ascertained yet. The preliminary investigation revealed that they were committed suicide. Pankaj Kumar was a married man and had two kids. He left his first wife and has been living with Babita for the last three months. He also went with Babita to Bengaluru recently.

Due to his illicit relation with Babita, his first wife lodged a complaint before police and Panchayat as well.

