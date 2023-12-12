DEADLINE ALERT For SEDG, BCLI, BCLYF/BCS, And OTLK: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG )

Class Period: May 3, 2023 – October 19, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's distribution channels in Europe had higher than optimal inventory levels; (2) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing substantial cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog from its European distributors; (3) that, as a result, the Company's backlog and guidance was overstated; and (4) that, as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI )

Class Period: August 15, 2022 – September 27, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Brainstorm Cell downplayed the severity of the FDA's refusal to file letter; (2) Brainstorm Cell continued to conceal the risks associated with the submission of the BLA; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS , OTC: BCLYF )

Class Period: July 22, 2019 – October 12, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Contrary to his false public assertions, Jes Staley had a close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein; (2) Staley was reportedly aware of Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities and may have even sexually assaulted a victim who had previously been trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein; (3) Staley's close, personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and potential criminal activity, if discovered, could bring reputational, legal, and financial harm to Barclays; (4) as a result, Barclays response to the FCA's inquiry regarding Staley's relationship with Epstein was materially false; (5) Barclays, having become aware of information contradicting its response to the FCA's inquiry, then failed to update the response so that it would be accurate, or otherwise take any meaningful action; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK )

Class Period: December 29, 2022 – August 29, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) there was a lack of substantial evidence supporting ONS-5010 as a treatment for wet AMD; (2) Outlook and/or its manufacturing partner had deficient chemistry manufacturing and controls and other manufacturing issues for ONS-5010, which remained unresolved at the time the ONS-5010 BLA was resubmitted to the FDA; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ONS-5010 BLA in its present form; (4) accordingly, ONS-5010's regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

