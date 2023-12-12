Richard Tang (Tang Wenhao) A Child Rising Star Set To Sing National Anthem At 2Nd Annual Flushing New Year's Parade

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

QUEENS, NY, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sir Gary Kong announces Richard Tang (Tang Wenhao) a child rising star will be performing on behalf of the Global Hero Foundation the national anthem at the 2nd Annual New Years Parade on January 6, 2024 in Flushing Queens.The 2nd Annual Parade is set and promises to transform Flushing into a winter wonderland complete with today's favourite characters, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Snoopy, Spiderman and many more. Additionally, Mr. Kong adds, "There will be something for everyone including music, dancing, singing, over 30 floats, exotic cars, motorcycles and much more.Richard Tang (Tang Wenhao) was the obvious choice to sing at this year's parades the National Anthem. He come to us from humble beginnings, born in 2015 in NY Brooklyn. Over the years he has been perfecting his talent and skills singing, acting, and playing the piano. At the age of 4 years old he started on stage featured in "overseas Chinese poetry competition" and American all-around quality star.In 2023 this year he won the silver medal of the Carnegie Music Competition. Richard is often invited to perform in community activities. He also sang the national anthem of China and the United States on important holidays, participates in online and offline large-scale Spring Festival Galas, Lantern Festival, Christmas, Mid-Autumn Festival, New Year's Eve and additional parties. He received many awards, certificates and medals by city councils and community association leaders, "Outstanding Youth," and"Honorary Contribution Awards.We hope you can make it to the 2nd Annual New Year's Day Parade, and enjoying being one of the compimentary 60,000 spectators.

