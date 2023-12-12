E Corner System Market To Reach US$ 4.06 Billion By 2030, Rising At A CAGR Of 8.6% | Report By Coherentmi

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to CoherentMI , The E corner system market was valued at US$ 2.28 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 4.06 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.6% during forecast period 2023 and 2030.

Recent development:



In March 2022, L3Harris Technologies announced the launch of its

AppStar satellite payload, an integrated E-brand transmitter and receiver system designed to provide high rate communication for LEO mega constellation satellites. In January 2021,

Comtech unveiled their Heights Dynamic Network Access technology, a flexible routing and bandwidth solution for LEO constellations that might increase satellite capacity by up to 40%.

Market Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Satellite Communication

The E corner system market is anticipated to witness a significant growth opportunity due to the increasing demand for satellite communication. As communication plays a vital role in various industries, such as government and military, the need for reliable and efficient communication systems is increasing. The E Corner System, with its various components like antennas, transponders, and amplifiers, provides essential support for satellite communication.

With the dominance of the communication segment in the end-use industry, the demand for E Corner Systems is projected to rise. Additionally, the growing need for communication in remote areas and disaster-stricken regions further fuels the market's growth prospects. As a result, the companies operating in the E Corner System market can capitalize on this opportunity by developing advanced and cost-effective systems to cater to the increasing demand for satellite communication.

Advancements in Satellite Technology

Another market opportunity for the E Corner System market is the advancements in satellite technology. With the rapid technological advancements in the satellite industry, there is a need for more sophisticated and efficient systems to support these advancements. The E Corner System, with its components like frequency converters, diplexers, and multiplexers, plays a crucial role in enhancing the performance of satellite systems.

As satellite technology evolves, the demand for advanced E Corner Systems that can support higher frequencies, increase bandwidth, and improve signal reception is expected to grow. This presents a significant market opportunity for companies operating in this space. By investing in research and development and innovating their product offerings, E Corner System manufacturers can cater to the evolving needs of the satellite industry and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Market Takeaways:



The

E corner system market size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the growing demand for satellite communication and advancements in satellite technology.

On the basis of component type, the antenna segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its crucial role in satellite communication. Antennas are essential for transmitting and receiving signals, making them a vital component of satellite systems.

In terms of satellite type, the LEO segment is expected to dominate the market. Low Earth Orbit satellites are preferred due to their lower latency, better coverage, and cost-effectiveness compared to other satellite types.

The communication segment is expected to dominate the

E Corner System market in terms of end-use industry and application. The need for reliable communication systems is increasing across various industries, making it a crucial market segment.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. The region is a hub for satellite technology development, and the presence of major players further strengthens its market position. Key players operating in the

E Corner System market include Beijing Aerospace Times Optical-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., China Aerospace Leading Science & Technology Co., Ltd., China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, China Spacesat Co.,Ltd., Chinas Great Wall Industry Corporation, China Academy of Space Technology, Dongfanghong Satellite Co., Ltd., Guodian Gaoke, and Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology. These key players play a crucial role in driving market growth and developing advanced E Corner Systems for the satellite industry.

Read complete market research report, " E Corner System Market, By Component Type, By Satellite Type, By End-use Industry, By Application, By Geography, and other Segment Forecast 2023-2030 ", Published by CoherentMI.

E Corner System Market

Segmentation:



By Component Type



Antenna



Transponder



Amplifier



Frequency Converter



Diplexer



Multiplexer

Others (Modulator, Demodulator, etc.)

By Satellite Type



LEO



MEO



GEO

Others (HEO, Elliptical, etc.)

By End-use Industry



Commercial



Government & Military

Others (Academic, Non-profit, etc.)

By Application



Communication



Earth Observation & Remote Sensing



Science & Exploration



Navigation & Mapping



Surveillance & Security

Others (Weather forecasting, etc.)

By Geography



North America





U.S.



Canada



Latin America





Brazil





Mexico



Rest of Latin America



Europe





Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa





South Africa





GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa

FAQ's:

1.

What factors are impeding the growth of the E Corner System Market?

2.

What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the E Corner System Market?

3.

Which segment stands out as the leading component in the E Corner System Market?

4.

Who are the key players actively participating in the E Corner System Market?

5.

Which region is poised to take the lead in the E Corner System Market?

6.

What is the projected CAGR for the E Corner System Market?

