Movano Health Announces Blood Pressure Partnership Forum Following Significant Response To Groundbreaking Accuracy Achievement

Movano Health

(Nasdaq: MOVE ), a pioneer in health technology, today announced that following the successful results of its recent blood pressure clinical trial it will be holding in person demonstrations of live waveforms at both the 2024 CES Show in Las Vegas January 8-11, 2024 and in conjunction with the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco January 9-10, 2024.



Movano's proprietary and patented System-on-a-Chip, the smallest ever custom RF-enabled IC designed for blood pressure or glucose monitoring.

Designed to showcase Movano Health's System on a Chip (SoC) and illustrate the strategic ways this technology can be implemented to monitor multiple chronic conditions, these events will be an opportunity for prospective partners to experience the efficacy of the recent clinical trial results and, if desired, under NDA review the development roadmap.



"The response to our recent blood pressure clinical trial results has far exceeded our expectations and as we transition to the next phase of development including undergoing critical pivotal trials, we believe it is the right time to open up the conversation to potential partners," said Michael Leabman, CTO and Founder of Movano Health. "Our goal is to significantly accelerate the development and commercialization of this technology and help millions of people as quickly as possible."

During the recent trial, Movano Health's cuffless prototype showed a level of accuracy within the standards recognized by the FDA for blood pressure monitoring devices. The prototype achieved an overall mean absolute difference (MAD) of 5.9 mmHg, which is below the 7 mmHg MAD required per a standard for wearable, cuffless blood pressure measuring devices (IEEE1708a-2019). Movano Health is also evaluating AI-based individual calibration methods to further enhance the future performance of the device.

Movano Health's ultra-compact System-on-a-Chip (SoC) measures just 4 x 6.7mm and is the culmination of five years of intensive research, centering on advanced mmWave Radio Frequency (RF) and AI technology, leading to 23 issued patents and 31 pending.

"Blood pressure monitoring will be a significant addition to the suite of analytes we currently offer in our recently launched product, the Evie Ring", said John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano Health. "We are excited to continue to build a robust data collection and evaluation solution to help people take better care of their overall health."

For more information about participating in the blood pressure partnership forum, please contact Michael Soule, VP of Business Development, at [email protected] as soon as possible, as time slots will fill up quickly.

