Movn Health Selected As Winner Of Point32health's Second Innovation Challenge

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CANTON, Mass., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, has announced Movn Health

as the winner of its second annual Innovation Challenge.

Based in Irvine, California, Movn Health is a leading telehealth provider for remote cardiac rehab and prevention. In partnership with health plans and providers, Movn helps close cardiovascular care gaps with an evidence-based approach. Research shows Movn members exercise more, adhere to medications, and experience lower blood pressure, depression, readmissions, and care costs. The win allows Movn Health to work with Point32Health on a pilot or program, funded by the insurer.

"Movn Health's success in lowering the cost of care, improving patient outcomes, and preventing hospital readmissions is to be lauded," said Glenn Pomerantz, MD, chief medical officer at Point32Health. "We are honored to begin working with their team to help improve cardiac rehabilitation accessibility and participation, and ultimately create greater outcomes for the heart health of all our members."

Movn Health's care model is comprised of:



A care team including a cardiologist, nurses, and exercise physiologists

Individualized treatment plans developed, approved, and deployed by a care manager

One-on-one video visits

Remote patient monitoring Guidance on exercise, nutrition, smoking cessation, mental health, medication adherence, and heart health habits

Point32Health initiated this Innovation Challenge to facilitate discovery, development, and implementation of innovative solutions that improve health care for its members and communities, increase affordability, and improve the overall health care experience.

The other two finalists of the second Innovation Challenge were

Cognoa,

based in Palo Alto, California, and

Curio Digital Therapeutics , based in Princeton, NJ. The winner of the first innovation challenge in 2022 was Kirkland, Washington-based

Freespira, Inc., the only medication-free, FDA-cleared digital therapeutic treatment proven to significantly reduce or eliminate symptoms of panic disorder, panic attacks and PTSD.

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading health and wellbeing organization, delivering a better health care experience to our members and the communities we serve. One of the top twenty health plans in the United States, Point32Health builds on the quality of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.

At Point32Health, we believe that everyone should have equitable access to affordable, high-quality health care, regardless of their age, race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, orientation, gender identity or ability. We offer a diverse range of health plans that help improve the health and wellness of the 2 million members we serve. Every day, we work to deliver on our purpose of guiding and empowering healthier lives for everyone.

We are proud that our Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Commercial Combined HMO and POS plans in Massachusetts and Maine, our Exchange HMO plans in Massachusetts and Maine, as well as Tufts Health Plan's Medicaid and Exchange HMO plans, have received full Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).*

About

Movn Health

Movn Health is the leading national provider of remote cardiac rehab and prevention programs. The company combines evidence-based guidelines, behavioral science, remote monitoring, and telehealth coaching to engage patients to adopt heart-healthy lifestyles and improve their wellbeing. Movn Health developed its programs in partnership with Stanford University, based on more than 30 years of published research.

Movn patients exercise more, have better medication adherence, lower blood pressure, lower rates of depression/anxiety, and lower rates of hospital readmission. Movn Health works with leading healthcare organizations across the U.S.

*NCQA's

Health Equity Accreditation program

