Dr. Gul Shares Triumph Of Sikhism In I AM A SIKH

Charleston, SC, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released for anyone interested in Sikh history, I am a Sikh takes readers on an incredible journey from the shadows in the Mughal Dynasty to the Sikh pride of the present day. Written with precision and passion by Dr. Gul, author of Through My Prism and Who is a Woman, this book provides penetrating insights into Sikhism's foundational principles.

In the shadows of Mughal oppression, Guru Nanak emerged with his stirring teachings of courage, spirituality, and justice. From Guru Nanak's foundational roots to the sacrifices of successive gurus, this volume details two centuries of faith, bravery, and resilience. Learn how the Sikh challenged the Mughal Dynasty and helped India preserve its treasured religious plurality. Along the way, discover Sikhism's core principles as the incredible stories of heroism, sacrifice, and martyrdom unfold.

I am a Sikh will appeal to anyone seeking spiritual wisdom or readers interested in a true historical voyage of faith overcoming oppression. Readers seeking inspiration or understanding of Sikhism will find the messages in I am a Sikh to be deeply relevant and encouraging to today's generation.

About the Author:

Dr. Gul was trained as a clinical psychiatrist in Boston and has run a private practice since 1982. As a writer, she blends her medical expertise with insightful narratives, and she has authored the notable works Through My Prism and Who is a Woman. She is a proud mother and grandmother. She makes her home in Southern California with her husband. I am a Sikh is her loving tribute to Sikhism's profound history.

