SANTA CLAUS is Coming to Arizen Academy: Festive Fun on Saturday, Dec 16th; 548 E Bethany Dr., Allen, TX 75002. from 9:00 AM to 13:00 PM

ALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Arizen Academy is turning into a winter wonderland as Santa Claus himself makes a special visit on Saturday, December 16th. Get ready for a jolly good time filled with festive fun, laughter, and holiday cheer!Families are invited to bring their little ones to meet Santa Claus at Arizen Academy, located at 548 E Bethany Dr., Allen, TX 75002. The magical event will take place from 9:00 AM to 13:00 PM.Capture precious moments as your children share their holiday wishes with Santa Claus. The event promises to be a dynamic celebration with joyful activities, seasonal treats, and the enchanting spirit of the holiday season.Don't miss this opportunity to create lasting memories for your family. Join us at Arizen Academy on Saturday, December 16th, for a dose of holiday magic that your little ones will cherish forever.For more information or media inquiries, please contact:Nathalie GrelletTel: 214-399-4598Email: ...About Arizen Academy:Arizen Academy is a pioneering early learning institution committed to providing a holistic and advanced educational experience for young children. With a focus on multilingualism, physical activity, and academic excellence, Arizen aims to prepare the next generation for a dynamic and interconnected world. The academy has achieved remarkable success in Canada and is now bringing its innovative approach to the United States.

