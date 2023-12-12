Pittsburgh Public Schools' Transformative Renovations At Allegheny Traditional Academy Pave The Way For Future Projects

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michael McNamara, Chief Operations Officer at Pittsburgh Public SchoolsPITTSBURGH, PA, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Pittsburgh Public Schools is excited to announce the successful completion of the Allegheny Traditional Academy project , a significant initiative focused on the modernization of this historic school facility. Originally planned as a capital project, the transformation of Allegheny Traditional Academy entailed a comprehensive shift from an outdated steam heating system to a contemporary hot and chilled water system, utilizing municipal services to provide the steam and chilled water, eliminating the need for new onsite boiler and chiller plants.Constructed in 1909, and proudly listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Allegheny facility demanded meticulous planning and execution. Executed in collaboration with Energia and the selected Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA) contractor, The Efficiency Network (TEN), the project navigated challenges such as hazardous material abatement and the preservation of historical elements during the replacement process. Despite facing budget constraints that initially impeded progress, the GESA project seamlessly took over the original design, ensuring a smooth conversion within tight timelines and budgetary constraints. Key highlights of this endeavor encompassed LED lighting upgrades, water conservation, steam-to-hot water conversion, solar thermal hot water integration, and interconnection to steam and chilled water systems supplied by Cordia (formerly Clearway Community Energy). The significant energy savings resulting from these improvements funded the introduction of air conditioning to the facility, aligning with the district's Capital Improvement plan priorities."The Allegheny Traditional Academy project's successful conclusion marks a significant milestone for Pittsburgh Public Schools, highlighting our unwavering commitment to the extensive modernization of historical facilities. In collaboration with Energia, we've smoothly transitioned from antiquated systems to state-of-the-art technologies. This accomplishment, characterized by enhancements like LED lighting, water conservation, and integrated air conditioning, reinforces our dedication to crafting sustainable and energy-efficient educational spaces." - Michael McNamara, Chief Operations Officer at Pittsburgh Public SchoolsBuilding on the success of the Allegheny project, Pittsburgh Public Schools is now embarking on a Phase 2 initiative for Pittsburgh Westwood PreK 5. This phase seeks to eradicate the need for a central boiler plant, involving the removal of a steam system while introducing air conditioning through the implementation of gas-fired rooftop units and VRF AC systems. The project further addresses ADA compliance for bathrooms and incorporates a fire sprinkler system in addition to enhance fire safety, complying with the latest codes. Key features of the $11.5 million Westwood School project include:1. LED Lighting Upgrades: Introduction of new luminaries with advanced controls for enhanced energy efficiency.2. Ceiling Replacements: Coordination with HVAC and lighting upgrades to improve the school's appearance and acoustics.3. Steam to Electric VRF Conversion with Natural Gas Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS): Integration of efficient equipment to significantly improve comfort, hygiene, and ventilation.4. Air Conditioning: Comprehensive cooling system installation throughout the building.5. ADA Upgrades: Conversion of four restrooms to ADA-compliant facilities.6. Water Conservation: Implementation of water-saving measures to underscore the importance of this vital resource.7. Window Curtain Wall Replacement: Enhancement of energy efficiency with improved aesthetics.8. Sprinkler Fire Protection: Modern upgrade to enhance fire safety without the need for fire-rated ceilings.The Westwood project is anticipated to yield $10,000 in annual energy savings and boasts a commendable 27.7% Minority/Women-Owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE) participation.The successful completion at Allegheny and the ongoing construction at Westwood highlight Pittsburgh Public Schools' dedication to establishing modern, sustainable, and secure educational environments for its students.

