CFISA Announces Exciting Launch Of Updated Security Awareness Training On The Lightspeed VT Training System

This strategic partnership brings together CFISA's expertise in cybersecurity education and LightSpeed VT's state-of-the-art virtual training technology

- Jason Straub, CTO at LightSpeedVTBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Center for Information Security Awareness (CFISA), a leading provider of online security awareness training, is thrilled to announce the launch of its updated and enhanced security awareness training courses on the LightSpeed VT interactive virtual training system. This strategic partnership brings together CFISA's expertise in cybersecurity education and LightSpeed VT's state-of-the-art virtual training technology, promising an enhanced learning experience for individuals and organizations seeking to bolster their security knowledge.Now live , CFISA's security awareness training on Lightspeed VT offers a comprehensive and interactive curriculum designed to empower participants with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate today's ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape. CFISA continues to enhance its training content regularly, staying up-to-date with the latest cyber threats and best practices; the updated and enhanced security awareness, PCI compliance, and HIPAA courses cover a wide range of essential topics, including threat detection, data protection, social engineering awareness, best practices for safeguarding sensitive information, and much more."We are excited to partner with LightSpeed VT to deliver our industry-leading security awareness training to a global audience," said Michael Levin, CEO and Founder of CFISA. "With cyber threats becoming increasingly sophisticated, it's crucial for individuals and organizations to stay informed and prepared. Our collaboration with LightSpeed VT will provide a dynamic learning platform that engages participants and equips them with the tools to effectively mitigate risks."LightSpeed VT's state-of-the-art training offers an immersive and engaging training experience, utilizing interactive modules, videos, quizzes, and real-life scenarios to ensure participants can apply their knowledge in practical situations. The training system's flexible format allows learners to progress at their own pace, making it an ideal solution for busy professionals and organizations of all sizes."We are thrilled to help launch these new cutting-edge, interactive courses from The Center For Information Security Awareness," said Jason Straub, CTO at LightSpeed VT. "Cybersecurity is more critical than ever right now and it is a topic that is in very high demand in the training space. These new interactive courses from CFISA will empower individuals and organizations to stay ahead of evolving threats."To learn more about CFISA's security awareness training and its other cybersecurity offerings on the LightSpeed VT interactive virtual training system, please visit cfisa or lightspeedvt .About the Center for Information Security Awareness (CFISA)A renowned provider of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, CFISA was founded by Michael Levin, a former Secret Service agent and Deputy Director of the National Cyber Security Division of the Department of Homeland Security. Offering comprehensive training and consulting services to businesses, government agencies, and healthcare institutions, with a mission to raise cyber awareness and empower individuals with the skills to protect against cyber threats, CFISA has established itself as a leading authority in the cybersecurity industry.About LightSpeed VTLightSpeed VT is a pioneer in interactive virtual training technology, revolutionizing how individuals and companies engage in online learning experiences. Its platform combines innovative design with advanced features to deliver engaging, effective, and results-oriented training programs across various industries.

