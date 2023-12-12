Nurturing The Nurturers, Healing The Planet, The Wati Kanyilpai Story By Leon Petchkovsky

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TOMAH, WISCONSIN, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the face of pressing global challenges-ranging from domestic violence, terrorism, and ecological devastation to the overwhelming effects of neglect during early childhood-author and healer Leon Petchkovsky presents a groundbreaking narrative in "Nurturing the Nurturers, Healing the Planet, the Wati Kanyilpai Story."Petchkovsky's work is a clarion call for action in the realm of early childhood development, recognizing the pivotal role of the first three years of life in shaping future behaviors and society at large. Backed by advancements in developmental neuroscience, the book emphasizes that nurturing caregivers during this critical period can significantly mitigate the dire consequences of neglect and abuse, fostering empathy, compassion, and positive contributions to society."The key lies in nurturing the nurturers," asserts Petchkovsky. "Establishing Ministries in Early Childhood Nurturance and implementing targeted programs to identify and support stressed caregivers-be they mothers, fathers, or any caretakers-is crucial to healing our world." The book's central theme underscores the urgent need to protect those who care for others, recognizing their pivotal role in building a healthier, more compassionate society.About the Author.Leon Petchkovsky is a psychiatrist and a Jungian analyst who has done a lot of work with brain functional imagery, using fMRI and QEEG. Hence his deep interest in developmental neuropsychology..In decades of work in remote disadvantaged indigenous communities in Central Australia, Leon was mentored by senior ngangkari (traditional healers) who helped him encounter the Wati Kanyilpai Dreaming. This is about a male Dreamtime Ancestor whose task is to nurture the nurturers, to look after those who look after people, animals, and the land..Drawing from his profound experiences and mentorship by Aboriginal elders in Central Australia, Petchkovsky introduces the transformative figure of Wati Kanyilpai. This Dreamtime ancestor's mission spans beyond borders, dedicated to nurturing not only mothers and infants but also extending care to any entity that supports the well-being of others.The inspiration behind his book stems from experiences working closely with distressed Aboriginal children in Central Australia. Their stories have deeply influenced and motivated him to explore and address the critical need for nurturing caregivers, especially during the early stages of life.Leon Petchkovsky recently participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford and answered questions about his book "Nurturing the Nurturers, Healing the Planet, the Wati Kanyilpai Story" (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: )The book is available for purchase online at Amazon or you may click this linkFor more information about the author and the book, please visit his website

