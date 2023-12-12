Floss Picks Is Estimated To Touch A Valuation Of $829.7 Million By 2026 Fueled By Strong CAGR Of 4.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The floss picks market size was valued at $575.6 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $829.7 million by 2026,registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global floss picks market size was at $575.6 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $829.7 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $254.1 million from 2018 to 2026. Dental and oral care has been one of the prominent concerns among the consumers in the recent past. Flossing is one of the major practices followed in dental and oral care, as it removes plaque between teeth, a prominent site for periodontal diseases. According to a research article published by the International Journal of Health Sciences, periodontal diseases are prevalent both in developed and developing countries, and affect about 20–50% of global population. High prevalence of periodontal disease in adolescents, adults, and older individuals makes it a public health concern.” This factor majorly fuels the adoption of floss picks, thereby augmenting the growth of the global market.”

The growth of the floss picks market is propelled by surge in incidence of dental and oral diseases. Furthermore, consumers are increasingly following dental care practices and are engaged in purchasing oral care products such as floss picks, whitening tape, and mouthwashes, which fuel the floss picks market growth. It is inconvenient for many consumers to use traditional floss for flossing, which encourages them to use floss picks, as they are easy to handle, offer ease of flossing for teeth with braces, and provide thorough cleaning. Furthermore, with the rapidly growing retail industry and growing penetration of e-commerce, the reach of the floss picks in emerging countries is anticipated to grow considerably during the forecast period.

Floss Picks Market Segmentation :

The floss picks market is segmented into product types, shape, distribution channel, and region. Depending on product type, disposable floss picks are the most preferred type of floss picks among consumers, owing to surge in demand for convenient dental care products globally and their easy availability in all types of retail stores. Thus, the disposable segment was valued at $458.6 million in 2018, and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026, to reach $654.5 million by 2026. However, the reusable segment is estimated to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of shape, the F shape segment held a significant share in the global market in 2018. However, the Y shape segment is expected to grow at higher CAGR, owing to surge in consumer inclination toward the disposable Y-shaped floss picks with replaceable heads.

On the basis of distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment led the floss picks industry in terms of distribution channel and is estimated to growth with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The segment is expected to reach $306.1 million by 2026. The pharmacies segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, improvement in healthcare infrastructure and surge in number of consumers visiting dentists & allied pharmacies are expected to drive the significant growth of pharmacies distribution channel segment in the floss picks market.

According to the floss picks market trends analysis on the basis of region, North America led the market for floss picks globally. This is attributed to increase in concern of consumers toward dental health in the U.S. Consumers in the region are attracted by the better functionality, improved wax/fluoride coating and new types of the floss picks, which have led to the growth of the market in the region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, owing to the expansion of retail industry and rise in awareness about the dental care products among consumers.

Key Findings of the Study :

. By product type, the reusable segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

. In 2018, by distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment held the highest share, accounting for more than 35% of the global floss picks market share.

. In 2018, the U.S. was the most prominent market, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

