Maternity Activewear Market insights: 2023, progressive trends, growth opportunities and revenue forecast to 2031

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the maternity activewear market in terms of sales and revenue growth.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Maternity activewear Market is particularly designed for pregnant bodies, many things can feel well, size as you develop. Many women find comfort in measuring up.

Pregnancy can be physically awkward, so it will likely feel the finest in clothes that are delicate and supportive. Explore for breathable natural materials like bamboo and cotton, or textures with moisture-wicking innovation to keep them dry during the workouts.

The maternity activewear includes workout tights, extra-long tops, bras, belly bands, shoes, and socks are usually top of mind when it comes to pregnancy activewear. Rising the health and fitness awareness of pregnant women's and changing lifestyle of people is a key factor has driven to the consistent development of the maternity activewear market across the global.

COVID-19 ScenarioAnalysis:

The clothing and activewear industry witnessed low demand in the market due to the closure of stores and other offline channels in the lockdown period. The COVID-19 outbreaks impact the decline in the growth of sales revenue in the market.

Maternity activewear is an essential product for women during pregnancy time, the key player of the market increases the product offered through the online platform during lockdown time. The effective service of the online platform amid lockdown boosts the sales of maternity activewear in pandemic outbreak periods.

The COVID-19 outbreaks impact disrupts in the supply chain system in the market, lack of transport system, and improper supply of goods in the market.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers andImpact Analysis

. Increasing the working women population rate and raises the demand for specially designed fabrics for pregnant women is the key factor in the growth of the maternity activewear market during the forecast period.

. The changing lifestyle of people is more concerned with fitness and yoga practices are a key trend of growth of the maternity activewear market.

. The presence of high fashion-conscious customers and high disposable income are the major reasons for the high demand for maternity activewear. Also, celebrity impact is another factor that's driving the women population towards the buy of different types of maternity activewear in the market.

. Online retail channels are anticipated to develop emphatically owing to a wide range of items, easy delivery choices, simple payment strategies, and infiltration of e-commerce across the global market. The e-commerce constantly implements the advancement of new products in the market with bringing strategies like digital marketing and promotional advertisements are the key factor to lead the growth of the maternity activewear market during the forecast period.

. Regional Insights

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the maternity activewear market in terms of sales and revenue growth. Rising influences of celebrities over social media and digital marketing strategies to tend the expenditure towards maternity activewear in the market, Also, increasing the working women pollution is highly influenced by current fashion trending is the key factor to the growth of the market in this region.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region of the maternity activewear market. The rises disposable income level of people and constant growth of potential buyers in the maternity market is a key development in this region.

The Evolution of Maternity Activewear:

Traditionally, maternity wear was often synonymous with loose, oversized clothing that sacrificed style for comfort.

However, the modern woman's approach to pregnancy has changed, and there is a growing emphasis on maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle throughout this transformative period.

Maternity activewear addresses this need by seamlessly blending fashion with functionality.

Key Trends and Factors Driving Growth:

. Rise in Health-Conscious Pregnancy: With a growing awareness of the benefits of staying active during pregnancy, women are increasingly incorporating exercise into their routines. Maternity activewear caters to this demographic, providing comfortable and supportive clothing that adapts to the changing needs of the body.

. Fashion-forward Designs:Maternity activewear has evolved beyond basic, utilitarian designs. Today, expectant mothers can choose from a variety of stylish and on-trend options that mirror mainstream activewear styles. This shift has empowered pregnant women to embrace their changing bodies while staying true to their personal style.

. Technological Innovations:The use of advanced fabrics and technologies has enhanced the functionality of maternity activewear. From moisture-wicking materials to seamless construction, these innovations ensure that pregnant women can engage in physical activities with ease and comfort.

. Inclusive Sizing:Recognizing the diversity of body shapes and sizes during pregnancy, many brands have adopted inclusive sizing practices. This commitment to diversity ensures that women of all body types have access to activewear that fits well and provides the necessary support.

. Celebrity Endorsements:Celebrity influencers and public figures who openly share their active pregnancy journeys have contributed to the normalization of maternity activewear. Their endorsements have played a crucial role in breaking stereotypes and encouraging women to prioritize their well-being during pregnancy.

Key Benefits of the Report:

. This study presents the analytical depiction of thematernity activewear market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the globalmaternity activewear market share.

. The current marketis quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global maternity activewear market growth scenario.

. Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

. The report provides a detailed globalmaternity activewear market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions Answered in Maternity Activewear Market Research Report:

. What are the leading market players active in thematernity activewear market?

. What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

. What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

. What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

Maternity Activewear Market Report Highlights

By Product type

. Outerwear

. Innerwear

. Nightwear

By Sales channel

. Online

. Store-based

By End-user

. Women

By Region

. North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Key Market Players

. H&M,

. GAP,

. Belabumbum,

. Seraphine,

. Destination Maternity,

. Tiffany Rose,

. Anita Dr. Helbig,

. Pinkblush Maternity,

. House of Napius,

. Yashram Lifestyle Brands,

. Brunelli& Co.,

. Cake Maternity,

. Mamacouture,

. Zivame.,

. Hotmilk Lingerie,

. Boobdesign,

. Asos,

. Bravado Designs

