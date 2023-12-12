Pageproof Deepens Their Integration With Monday

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

monday and PageProof's enhanced native integration

PageProof logo

monday and PageProof item view showing proofing information

PageProof's native integration with monday has been enhanced further, enabling faster delivery of creative work with the advanced power of online proofing.

- Gemma Hurst, CEO of PageProofAUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PageProof , the industry-leading online proofing platform for creative agencies and marketing teams, today announced the release of a deeper integration with monday , along with a brand-new look. The latest enhancements mean teams have even more ways to create proofs seamlessly, further proof type support, and wider proof information for item views-all utilizing a brand new interface that embraces light, dark, and night themes.“We are thrilled to deepen our flagship integration between PageProof and monday,” says Gemma Hurst, CEO of PageProof.“It's about merging the strengths of two powerful solutions to create a seamless and unparalleled experience for marketing and creative teams, amplifying efficiencies and unleashing creative possibilities along the way.”monday is a popular work management tool that makes it easy for users to plan, organize, and track marketing and creative campaigns in one place. Users can manage the production of creative assets, assign resources, track timing to meet deadlines, and streamline processes. Perfect for boosting teams' efficiency and productivity.PageProof adds a powerful proofing experience to monday's creative workflows with broad file type support, specialized proofing tools, and automated proof routing through internal and external approval teams. The integration offers integration recipes and automations to customize information flow from PageProof to monday, as well as specialized views to add to boards. monday users will save time and effort by gathering feedback and approvals quickly using PageProof, allowing teams to focus on creating impactful marketing and brand campaigns.Key benefits of the updated monday and PageProof integration include:1.Create proofs of any type, including imagery, artwork, presentations, documents, emails, videos, and podcasts-and now the ability to create proofs of a website URL.2.Create proofs seamlessly from a board view, item view, and now from a board item menu.3.With the addition of a new integration recipe utilizing proof templates, proofs can be created and sent from a board without leaving monday.4.A brand-new user interface that supports light, dark, and night theme options for users.Additional benefits of coupling PageProof to monday:1.Powerful reviewing tools such as: comprehensive markup, easy comparison of versions with compare mode, rulers and gridlines for checking precision, an automatic barcode/QA code scanner, ColorSep® to preview color separation plates and check ink coverage, automated approval workflows with reminders, and checklists to ensure compliance.2.Visibility of proof data inside monday: Valuable proofing data tracking the proof's lifecycle is automatically synchronized and visible on monday boards.3.Purpose-built views: Enjoy purpose-built views in monday at the item, board, and dashboard level that present proof information such as the breakdown of reviewer decisions and comments, workflow, and due date information.4.Custom automation triggers allow monday teams to enhance the efficiency of their creative workflows. For example, when the proof is approved, upload the approved file to a column on the board.“We are excited to expand our integration between monday and PageProof even further,” says Marcus Radich, CTO of PageProof.“Flexible solutions are vital so users can work the way they want to-reinforcing our dedication to providing a seamless and customizable experience for our valued monday users.”To learn more about how the PageProof and monday integration can help deliver creative campaigns faster, visitAbout PageProofPageProof is a leading online proofing platform that makes the review and approval of creative work feel effortless. Files of any kind can be securely shared with teams in just a few clicks. With powerful tools to automate workflow, review work, and make sure everything is pixel-perfect, providing feedback is simple. PageProof is the only triple-layer encrypted online proofing solution that offers native integrations and support for all preferred design, communication, and project management tools.

Julia Schonrock

PageProof

+64 21 415 643

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Twitter

Instagram

Pageproof 3 minute demo