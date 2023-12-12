Booxkeeping Launches A New Franchise Location In Las Vegas, Nevada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Max Emma, CFE-CEO of BooXkeeping FranchiseLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BooXkeeping Franchise is pleased to announce the launching of a new franchise location in Las Vegas, Nevada. The new franchise will be run by Jared Frost, CPA and Todd Newman, CPA and is set to start operations in May. The new franchise will bring affordable bookkeeping services closer to the business community in the city of Las Vegas.“The members of our BooXkeeping Team are not just our franchisees, they are family! We are on this journey together, and what we are doing together is not TeamWORK, in my opinion, it is TeamLIFE.” said Max Emma, BooXkeeping Franchise, Inc. CEO.“We are excited to bring the BooXkeeping brand to Texas as we continue to expand across the U.S.”The new location will serve small businesses in the Vegas community. The goal is to improve service delivery to the business community by having a physical presence within the area. The new Bookkeeping Franchise will adhere to the BooXkeeping business model which has made it the leading bookkeeping franchise opportunity available in the U.S. BooXkeeping is a nationwide provider of affordable outsourced bookkeeping services to small and medium-sized businesses.Jared Frost and Todd Newman are both CPAs and partners of Frost Dana Newman CPAs. They are planning to offer quality bookkeeping services to their existing clienst, as well as the rest of Las Vegas business community.Jared has a full life outside the office with his wife and two children, who keep him busy with soccer, scouting, and cello lessons. He is passionate about anything outdoors and enjoys pushing himself and rejuvenating with outdoor adventures, including trail running, snow skiing and water skiing. Todd is a full-time husband and father of three daughters. They keep him busy with activities, including soccer, volleyball, swimming, singing and dancing. Todd enjoys anything that gets him outdoors-trail running, swimming, bike riding, ski boating and participating in triathlons.Adding the Las Vegas location is a strategic move that will allow the company to have a physical presence where local business owners can leverage the services of a national brand, but still, work with a bookkeeper they know and trust.“We strongly believe in fielding teams with complementary skills that utilize an iterative approach to offering world-class bookkeeping services,” says CEO Max Emma,“and we always seek to learn from our customers, the accounting community, and our franchisees. I'm super excited that Las Vegas welcomed both Formula 1 and BooXkeeping in the same year, we are looking to take over Vegas by storm!”About BooXkeepingBooXkeeping is a franchise opportunity available in 36 states. BooXkeeping is a modern bookkeeping solution that's redefining the bookkeeping industry with a focus on medium-sized and small businesses. BooXkeeping simplifies the process of recording financial transactions saving businesses time so they can focus on their goals. BooXkeeping franchisees are dedicated to ensuring local customers have a clear view of their finances with little to no additional effort. We pride ourselves on being one of the most affordable and reliable service providers in the bookkeeping industry. Our franchise owners take advantage of our proven system to help businesses save on their bookkeeping costs and make a difference by adding real value to their bottom line.

