Select Registry Chooses Canary Technologies As A Preferred Guest Management System For Its Craft Lodging Network

- Bryan Michalis, VP of Marketing at Canary TechnologiesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES , December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Canary Technologies , the hospitality industry's leading Guest Management System , has partnered with Select Registry to elevate the guest experience as a preferred Guest Management System provider to nearly 300 independent hotels. The collaboration will bring Canary's award-winning solutions including Check-In, Checkout, Upselling, Guest Messaging, Digital Tipping and Digital Authorizations, to Select Registry's craft lodging network, which includes boutique hotels, bed and breakfasts, inns, lodges, ranches and luxury cabins.Member properties that elect to utilize Canary's Guest Management System will benefit from a personalized and modern guest journey from pre-check-in through post-checkout. Select Registry properties have access to new tools to streamline operations, elevate the guest experience and boost revenue."We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Canary Technologies to enhance the guest experience across our portfolio of exceptional properties,” said Mark Reichle, CEO at Select Registry.“Select Registry properties always strive to provide personalized and unforgettable stays for their guests. Canary's digital guest journey solutions will provide them with the tools to bring that commitment to excellence to the next level, ensuring that each traveler enjoys a seamless and tailored experience when they choose to stay Select."“The craft lodging industry is often underserved by technology providers,” said Bryan Michalis, VP of Marketing at Canary Technologies.“At Canary Technologies, we believe that every hotel property, regardless of its size, brand or location should have access to digital guest solutions, because today's travelers expect a seamless and exceptional stay. We're excited to partner with Select Registry and together, we aim to empower owners and operators to enhance their guest experience and drive better business results.”For more information, visit canarytechnologies.About Canary TechnologiesCanary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning end-to-end Guest Management Platform . Digitizing everything from post-booking through checkout, Canary is trusted by more than 20,000 hoteliers in 80 countries, including leading global brands, such as Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Ace Hotel Group. Canary is the #1 rated solution on HotelTechReport and was the sole hotel technology company named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2023. Canary's solutions help hotels eliminate paper processes, boost revenue, increase staff efficiency, improve the guest experience, and reduce chargebacks and payment fraud. Canary's Hotel Management Software includes Mobile Check-In/Checkout, Upsells, Guest Messaging, and Digital Tipping. Learn more at canarytechnologies.

