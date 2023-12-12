Trustme.Ai Announces CISO Offering That Simplifies Operational Visibility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

45% of companies don't have a CISO

Innovative offering specifically designed to simplify both risk and security to empower companies to enhance their business's trust and resilience

- Younus AftabPLEASANTON, CA, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TrustMe , an industry leader in simplifying security and risk, is excited to announce the launch of our groundbreaking Chief Information Security Officer (CISO ) offering. This innovative premium offering is specifically designed for small and mid-market companies to enhance their business's trust and resilience in an ever-evolving digital landscape.As cyber threats continue to evolve, small and mid-sized businesses face unprecedented challenges in maintaining the security and resilience of their information systems. Companies need visibility to maintain trust and prevent loss of revenue, customers, and reputation, however, a large portion of companies do not employ a CISO or a security team. Recognizing the need for a comprehensive and cost-effective solution, TrustMe is proud to introduce the TrustMe CISO offering, which brings an innovative AI-driven trust platform with expert-level cybersecurity guidance to organizations that may not have the resources to employ a full-time Chief Information Security Officer or a dedicated security team.Although many manual vCISO services are available today, TrustMe's solution is unique because it has a thoughtful blend of industry experts' guidance with next generation technology of TrustMe's unified platform for on-going resilience. TrustMe's scanners and probes can be used on client devices in conjunction with integrations with existing popular solutions such as JIRA, GitHub, BitBucket, and SVN, and can scale risk and security efforts while ensuring a consistent level of accuracy with simplified deployment and integrations.TrustMe understands the unique challenges faced by small and mid-market companies and is committed to providing them with the tools and expertise necessary to navigate the complex landscape of cybersecurity. With our CISO offering, businesses can enhance their cybersecurity posture, build trust with their customers, and ensure the resilience of their operations. TrustMe's platform capabilities include an easy-to-deploy solution that integrates with an organization's existing digital infrastructure. The platform provides a holistic 360 degree view of IT ecosystem risks through an easy to consumer FICO-like trust score.It includes built-in application security tools (e.g., SCA, SAST, DAST, IaC, Code Quality Analyzers) that lower the Total Cost of Ownership and enable developers to adopt a“shift left” approach fixing bugs and vulnerabilities earlier in the development cycle. The data correlation from risk and security pinpoint the problems that matter the most and predict the consequences of issues before it's too late. With the TrustMe CISO Offering, companies will receive an end-to-end virtual CISO platform with guided steps along the way. The offering includes full discovery, deployment, and personalized, live, security training support provided to the customer.Key Features of TrustMe's Chief Information Security Officer Offering:- Security Architecture: TrustMe will audit the security architecture and help align with security best practices to avoid future attack exposures.- Strategic Cybersecurity Guidance: Work closely with the customer organization to develop and implement a robust cybersecurity strategy tailored to unique customer needs and industry requirements.- Risk Assessment and Management: Identify potential vulnerabilities and develop proactive risk management strategies to safeguard a company's sensitive information and assets.- Incident Response Planning: Develop a comprehensive incident response plan to minimize the impact of security incidents and ensure a swift and effective response in the event of a breach.- Employee Training and Awareness: Foster a security-conscious culture within the organization through employee training programs and awareness campaigns.- Vendor Risk Management: Evaluate and manage the cybersecurity risks associated with third-party vendors and partners to ensure the security of the entire supply chain.- Security for AI: Future proof infrastructure for AI endpoints and services with profiling and securing of generative AI."Security is no longer optional. Businesses of all sizes need to have access to cyber security capabilities without compromising their strategic objectives. TrustMe's CISO offering is a testament to our commitment to empowering small and mid-sized companies. Our offering provides them with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age without losing sight of what is important to their business," said Younus Aftab, Founder and CEO at TrustMe.For more information about TrustMe's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) offering, please attend our webinar on Monday December 18, 2023. Register at or visit or contact us at ....About TrustMe:TrustMe simplifies security and risk with an integrated platform for business trust and resilience that keeps organizations safe, secure, and trustworthy. Built by a trusted and experienced team with deep expertise in security, risk, and AI, the founding team has a strong track record of successful startups. For more information, visit our website at , e-mail us at ..., or follow us on social at twitter/trust_me_ai and linkedin/company/trustme-ai.

