Clearml Announces New Global Partner Program To Help Companies Build Better AI At Any Scale, Faster

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ClearML Global Partner Program

The company will work with channel, VAR, and technology partners to enhance their offerings, solutions, or their own technology with ClearML's ML/AI platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ClearML , the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, today announced it has launched a new Global Partner Program . The company will work with channel, VAR, and technology partners to enhance their offerings, solutions, or their own technology with ClearML's ML & AI platform:-- Solution Partners, Consulting Firms, and Systems Integrators will be able to provide specific generative AI and machine learning solutions to their clients with ClearML's technology and expertise, as well as make end-to-end AI/ML development with frictionless orchestration part of their recommended AI tech stack.-- Value-added Resellers can offer ClearML's open source scheduling, orchestration, and GPU management capabilities for additional control over compute infrastructure. ClearML is certified for NVIDIA AI Enterprise Software and takes advantage of the Multi-instance GPU (MiG) capabilities of NVIDIA DGX A100 and H100 GPUs, offering maximum utilization of their clients' hardware purchases.-- Technology Partners can integrate with the ClearML platform to extend their capabilities and usage as part of the ClearML ecosystem.“With our new Global Partner Program, we're thrilled to be able to enable more companies to build continuous AI and ML workflows -- from experiment management and orchestration through data management and scheduling, followed by provisioning and serving,” said Noam Harel, ClearML's CMO & GM, North America.“In this way, ClearML is helping partners and their customers to scale AI and achieve the fastest time to production, the fastest time to value, and increased performance.”ClearML helps partners to:-- Increase Revenue: Attract new customers, better serve and retain existing ones, and create additional revenue streams by offering the ClearML AI/ML platform or our ClearGPT Gen AI product to complement existing products and services.-- Gain Competitive Advantage: By offering ClearML's platform for continuous machine learning and Generative AI, partners can differentiate their company from its competitors.-- Enable Their Customers to Streamline their AI/ML Workflow: Help customers automate their entire AI and ML model workflow, from data ingestion to the generation of business insights, and manage their entire AI development chain in a single, continuous, and frictionless flow.-- Enable Their Customers to Fully Utilize their Compute Power: ClearML enables extensive capabilities for managing and scheduling GPU compute resources, regardless of whether they are on-premise, in the cloud, or hybrid. With ClearML, customers can fully utilize GPUs for maximal usage with minimal costs, resulting in optimized access to their organization's AI compute – expediting time to market, time to revenue, and time to value.-- Get Expertise and Support: Partners are able to develop their knowledge and expertise in machine learning and offer better services to their customers.Next StepsWould you like to learn more about the ClearML Global Partner Program? Visit the company's partner page: /partner-program .About ClearMLAs the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, ClearML is used by more than 1,300 enterprise customers to develop a highly repeatable process for their end-to-end AI model lifecycle, from product feature exploration to model deployment and monitoring in production. Use all of our modules for a complete ecosystem or plug in and play with the tools you have. ClearML is an NVIDIA DGX-ready Software Partner and is trusted by more than 150,000 forward-thinking Data Scientists, Data Engineers, ML Engineers, DevOps, Product Managers and business unit decision makers at leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide. To learn more, visit the company's website at .

Noam Harel

ClearML

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube