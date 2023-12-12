Pre-Winter Inspections And Maintenance Support Safe And Reliable Power For Potomac Edison's Maryland Customers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company offers tips for customers to manage seasonal heating bills

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ) subsidiary Potomac Edison has completed inspections and maintenance to help keep power flowing to customers in its Maryland service area this winter.



Don McGettigan, acting president of FirstEnergy's Maryland operations:

"We know customers depend on our safe, reliable delivery of power to keep them comfortable in the cold. The proactive work we've completed ahead of the frigid months is essential to ensure that our system and our equipment are well prepared for winter weather challenges."



In recent months, Potomac Edison personnel have inspected substation equipment and winterized substation control buildings to ensure that crucial components of its system continue to function properly during cold weather.



Electricians also inspected power lines, transformers and other electrical equipment using thermovision cameras, which capture infrared images that can reveal potential problems that aren't visible through regular visual inspections. Infrared technology can identify equipment issues such as loose connections and corrosion, for example, and utility workers are able to make repairs to prevent potential power outages.



Tree trimming around electrical equipment throughout the year also helps meet the rigors of winter operations. Maintaining proper clearances around electrical systems helps to protect against tree-related outages caused by snow, high winds and ice. Potomac Edison's tree contractors are on track to clear vegetation along approximately

1,100 miles of power lines in Maryland by the end of 2023 to help prevent or minimize the impact of tree-related outages.

Lastly, company bucket trucks and other vehicles are frequently inspected to help ensure safe operation during the winter season. Special emphasis is placed on the condition of tires and air braking systems, which can freeze up if moisture is present. Snow removal equipment is also checked.

Beyond infrastructure maintenance, Potomac Edison employees also participated in readiness exercises and drills throughout the year to test the company's restoration process used to address winter storm-related power outages. Storm drills are becoming more common in the utility industry in response to severe weather that has occurred over the last several years.

Cold Weather Tips for Customers

Customers can review tips to prepare in advance for severe weather, and view restoration updates if storms do cause power outages, by visiting FirstEnergy's 24/7 Power Center at

firstenergycorp/outages .



With the winter storm season also comes frigid temperatures and rising energy costs. Customers can take steps to keep their homes comfortable while managing their electricity bill this cold season. The following tips can help customers use electricity wisely during this period of high demand:





Seal any leaks around windows and door frames with caulk or weather stripping to prevent cold air from sneaking into your home.

Close the fireplace damper when it is not in use to keep cold air out.

Close the drapes at night. During the day, only open those that receive direct sunlight.

Check furnace fan filters. Clogged filters waste energy and money by forcing a heating system to work harder than necessary.

Make sure your home is properly insulated. If you have less than six inches of insulation, you'll benefit by adding more. Payment arrangements and assistance

programs are available for customers who need help with their electric bills. For more information, visit

firstenergycorp/billassist .

Potomac Edison serves about 285,000 customers in all or parts of Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery and Washington counties in Maryland and about 151,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia.

potomacedison , on X, formerly known as Twitter,

@PotomacEdison , and on Facebook at

facebook/PotomacEdison .

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.



