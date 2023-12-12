GEORGIA TECH-SAVANNAH ANNOUNCES 2024 PROFESSIONAL LEADERSHIP CERTIFICATE PROGRAM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Savannah, Georgia, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia Tech-Savannah announces its Professional Leadership certificate program which will run from March – June 2024. This program was developed for emerging leaders to accelerate their careers through education and self-discovery, and for professionals in corporations and organizations that have demonstrated leadership qualities through experience and engagement.

Georgia Tech-Savannah has designed a cohort model for individuals who register for the eight-part program to join in a group learning experience with other executives. Over the course of four months, professionals will build close, trusting relationships with a small, diverse group of other executives from a range of industries. The program will culminate in a graduation ceremony on June 5, 2024, as members of the cohort are awarded their prestigious Georgia Tech Professional Leadership certificates.

Successful completion of the following eight required courses along with assessments are required for graduation:



March 5 – Leading Well: Relating to Others

March 6 – Leader Well: Overcoming Unconscious Bias through Emotional Intelligence

April 2 – Leading Well: Meeting Goals Through Focused Performance and Project Management

April 3 – Leading Well: Building and Leading High Performing Teams

May 7 – Essential Negotiations and Stakeholder Influence Day 1 (online)

May 8 – Essential Negotiations and Stakeholder Influence Day 2 (online)

June 4 – Leading Well: Leading Change to Maximize Innovation June 5 – Leading Well: The Financial Management Perspective

“This program enables individuals to become part of a group of other executives and offers the opportunity to accelerate careers, enhance critical leadership skills and develop a broader understanding of core business operations,” said James Wilburn, EdD, Georgia Tech professional Education Academic Program Director.“Through this cohort model, motivated individuals will be better prepared to succeed in today's innovative and global marketplace.”

Most of the courses will take place on the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus with some online exceptions. All cohort participants will be required to complete the courses as a group in the scheduled format to graduate in June 2024.

For more information or to register for the Professional Leadership Certificate, please visit or contact the course administrator, James Wilburn, EdD at ... .

For more information on the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus, visit .

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH SAVANNAH:

Georgia Tech-Savannah provides educational experiences for learners of all ages. Our multitude of learning platforms are tailored to meet the needs of a diverse population, from working professionals pursuing career development and those seeking specific certifications to children eager to explore and discover. Georgia Tech-Savanah's professional education, training, and military programs encourages participants to challenge themselves and meet goals by sharpening existing skills and picking up valuable new ones. We're proud to bring cutting-edge technology, applied research capabilities and innovation to the Coastal Empire, where our campus also serves as a home for various Georgia Tech affiliates, institutes, and centers. To learn more, visit us at gatech/savannah.

