Thinprint Delivers High-Availability Printing From ERP, EMR And CRM Systems

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new ThinPrint LPD Service solution ensures uninterrupted printing for Windows and other systems

BERLIN and DENVER, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinPrint, a leading provider of print management solutions, has launched a new solution for high-availability printing. The new ThinPrint LPD Service ensures high-availability printing, including load balancing from ERP, EMR, and CRM systems. ThinPrint thus provides an important tool for preventing business-critical outages.



Many companies and institutions print from ERP, CRM, or EMR systems such as SAP, Oracle, McKesson, Cerner, or Epic. If the printing infrastructure fails, it can have a business-critical impact on operations. Patients cannot be adequately cared for, product processes come to a standstill, and supply chains are interrupted. The systems run on a wide variety of platforms, such as Unix, Linux or Windows, making printing a complex process. High availability in this scenario requires fixed IP addresses and fixed printer names. While the Windows LPD (Line Printer Daemon) can help to a limited extent, it is also a single point of failure. If it fails, there is no replacement.

A solution is available with the ThinPrint LPD Service, which was developed specifically for these scenarios. ThinPrint's own feature-enhanced LPD service bridges the ERP/EMR solutions and the printers, as ThinPrint combines its proven high-availability technology with a network load balancer (NLB). The network load balancer is used by the backend system instead of the physical node (print server) to address the printer queues, and ThinPrint's own LPD service then takes on these print jobs. The server, spooler, and all dependent services are continuously monitored for their operability. If an error occurs, print jobs are processed by another functioning service. The ThinPrint Client can also be designed for high availability to avoid a single point of failure.

"For companies that use ERP, EMR or CRM systems, fail-safe printing systems are vital. We are therefore even more pleased that we can now offer these customers a highly available, elegant and powerful solution with the ThinPrint LPD Service," says Charlotte Künzell, CEO of ThinPrint GmbH. "The ThinPrint LPD Service was a missing piece of the enterprise printing puzzle and is a feature-rich addition to our ThinPrint universe."

Further information and a demo version can be found at: .

About ThinPrint

Networks are becoming more complex and heterogeneous and end devices more differentiated – whether remote and virtual desktops, PCs, Macs, iOS or Android devices, Chromebooks, thin or zero clients, branch offices, home workstations, whether cloud or on-premises. What remains is the need and wish to print from all these workstations. ThinPrint, an expert in enterprise printing solutions for 20 years, always has the right technology on hand for secure, high-performance printing that seamlessly combines with a perfect user experience. ThinPrint's solutions support all printing innovations, thereby helping to complete and implement advanced technology that ranges from innovative end devices to endpoint printers.

The core focus of the solutions is always simple print infrastructure administration, network performance optimization and user satisfaction. 30,000 corporate customers across all industries and regions as well as more than 100 desktop-as-a-service, and software-as-a-service providers rely on printing solutions from ThinPrint. To complement its cloud portfolio, ThinPrint acquired ezeep and its native cloud technology in 2015. ezeep has now grown to become the leading printing solution for coworking and shared spaces.

ThinPrint's solutions are developed and tested at the company's headquarters in Berlin, Germany. In addition, offices in the USA, UK, Australia, Japan and China as well as more than 350 channel partners around the globe provide local presence and support for customers.

Our promise is that with ThinPrint, the printing solution for innovative companies, you can fully master all printing challenges. Now. And in the future.

Press Contacts:

Headquarters: Silke Kluckert, Public Relations Manager,

Phone: +49-30-408-198-725,

E-mail: ...

North America: VisiTech for ThinPrint, Kendra Westerkamp,

Phone: +1-720-261-2300

E-mail: ...