Lawmatics’ LM[AI] Awarded Legaltech AI Innovation Of The Year

San Diego, CA, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawmatics announced today that its game-changing AI tool – LM[AI] – has won the LegalTech Breakthrough Award for LegalTech AI Innovation of the Year. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the legal technology industry today.

LegalTech Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global market intelligence and recognition platform for today's most competitive categories of technology. Founded in 2014, Tech Breakthrough creates market intelligence and industry recognition programs for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to early-stage startups in today's most competitive technology sectors.

“As an attorney, my vision for Lawmatics is to create the tools I needed when I ran my own practice,” said Lawmatics CEO and Co-Founder Matt Spiegel.“LM[AI] is just one example of the way we're innovating a new era of legal experience. We feel this award recognizes our team's unyielding drive to refocus lawyers from executing mundane tasks to providing exceptional legal services for their clients.”

LM[AI] was launched in June 2023 as an intuitive generative text tool to fundamentally transform how law firms execute marketing strategies and allocate resources. The email-drafting assistant writes suggested copy for plaintext emails, seamlessly incorporating personalized details. Users can easily refine the tone, choosing between a more formal or friendly approach. LM[AI] saves legal professionals valuable time and jumpstarts their creativity.

Cutting-edge developments like AI are a cornerstone of Lawmatics' vision for the future at the intersection of technology and the legal client experience. The #1 made-for-legal CRM has established its leadership of the smartfirm revolution with major milestone features, including automated conflict checking, event management, email and SMS message center, a scheduling payment gateway, and robust integrations with the tools legal professionals use every day.

“We're incredibly proud of what our engineering team has accomplished in streamlining workflows for legal professionals,” said Lawmatics CTO and Co-Founder Roey Chasman.“By marrying the power of AI and automation, Lawmatics is modernizing legal operations with an all-in-one CRM that automates archaic processes.”

Lawmatics was previously recognized by the Breakthrough Awards as the Overall Case Management Company of the Year in 2022. Lawmatics has also been named as a 2023 Inc. Power Partner, and was awarded Product of the Year by Business Intelligence Group at the 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards.

Lawmatics is the #1 CRM for law firms, offering marketing automation, legal client intake, time & billing, and much more – all in one easy-to-use software. With Lawmatics, law firms streamline their operations, impress clients, and win more business. Founded in 2017, Lawmatics is headquartered in San Diego.

