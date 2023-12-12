COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® NAMED TOP FRANCHISE FOR VETERANS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Ranked #23 on Entrepreneur 2023 List

TAMPA, FL, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving ®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, was recently named #23 of 150 on the Entrepreneur 2023 Top Franchise for Veterans list. For more than a decade, the best-in-class moving company has been named a Top-rated Franchise for Veterans and continues to provide veterans with special incentives to pursue business ownership.“We are honored to partner with veterans as they explore their post-military endeavors,” said Nick Friedman , Co-Founder and Visionary for College HUNKS.“Veterans are known for their incredible work ethic, ability to be well organized and commitment to service. These qualities align with the College HUNKS core values and contribute greatly to the success of our franchisees.”College HUNKS currently has 35 veteran-owned locations including South Denver, Colorado, Springfield, Massachusetts, and Wilmington, North Carolina.For more than 47 years, Entrepreneur has been and continues to be the most widely recognized and respected authority in the franchise market. The major business media brand produces dedicated franchise editorial content and renowned annual rankings that are trusted by active buyers.College HUNKS champions veterans and is a member of VetFran, a strategic initiative of the International Franchise Association and the IFA Foundation. VetFran facilitates the transition of veterans into franchising. College HUNKS offers military veterans a discount on their franchise fee and other incentives.For more information, visit or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and MovingCollege HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.For more information, visit .

Kelyn Theus

Ink Link Marketing

+1 305-333-2809

email us here