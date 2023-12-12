Decentralized Finance Technology Market Poised For A 28.4% CAGR, Envisaging A US$ 919.8 Billion Landscape By 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Australia's decentralized finance tech market is set to soar, growing at a rate of 31.9% until 2034, promising exciting developments in financial technology. NEWARK, Del, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global decentralized finance technology market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 75.7 billion in 2024 , driven by the integration of decentralized finance in gaming. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 28.4% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 919.8 billion by 2034.

One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market is nonfungible tokens. The intersection of DeFi and NFTs creates new opportunities for decentralized ownership, fractionalization of assets, and innovative financial models around digital collectibles. Projects working on layer 2 scaling solutions, such as Optimistic Rollups and zk Rollups, aim to address the scalability issues of blockchain networks, making DeFi more scalable and cost-effective. Decentralized oracles provide reliable external data to smart contracts, reducing reliance on centralized sources and enhancing the security and reliability of DeFi applications. DeFi projects focusing on microfinance and financial inclusion aim to provide services to unbanked and underbanked populations, unlocking economic opportunities for a broader range of individuals. Ongoing innovation in decentralized derivatives markets and options trading platforms introduces new financial instruments and risk management tools to the DeFi ecosystem. Gain In-Depth Knowledge with a Report Sample Request

Platforms offering dynamic and algorithmic asset management solutions attract users looking for automated and optimized portfolio strategies in the DeFi space. The development and adoption of enhanced security measures, including formal verification of smart contracts and insurance protocols, aim to minimize the risk of vulnerabilities and attacks. The development and adoption of interoperable protocols and standards promote collaboration between different DeFi projects and ecosystems, fostering a more interconnected financial landscape. The concept of Decentralized Autonomous Liquidity Pools involves creating decentralized and community-governed liquidity pools, allowing for more flexible and community-driven liquidity provision. The rise of decentralized insurance platforms provides users with coverage against smart contract failures, hacks, and other risks, adding a layer of security to the DeFi ecosystem. Key Takeaways from the Decentralized Finance Technology Market Report:

The global decentralized finance technology market was valued at US$ 59.6 billion by 2023-end.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 26.3%.

The market in Australia is expected to expand at a CAGR of 31.9% through 2034.

By industry, the BFSI segment to account for a share of 24.0% in 2024.

From 2024 to 2034, the decentralized finance technology market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 28.4%. By 2034, the market value of decentralized finance technology is expected to reach US$ 919.8 billion. "In the rapidly evolving landscape of financial technology, it highlights the profound impact of decentralized finance technology on the market. The study underscores the transformative potential of decentralized financial systems, emphasizing their ability to foster financial inclusivity and redefine traditional banking norms, the decentralized finance technology market is poised for substantial growth, with its innovative solutions paving the way for a more accessible and equitable financial future." - says Sudip Saha , Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights. Scope of Report:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 75.7 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 919.8 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 28.4 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered

Component

Application

Industry Region Key Countries Profiled

The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

France

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa Israel Key Companies Profiled

Compound Labs, Inc.

MakerDAO

Aave

Uniswap

SushiSwap

Curve Finance

Synthetix

Balancer

Bancor Network Badger DAO





Recent Developments:



In 2022, Compound, a decentralized finance protocol, introduced a new iteration called Comet. The updated protocol places a strong focus on enhancing capital efficiency, bolstering security measures, and providing users with a streamlined experience for borrowing and lending cryptocurrencies. In 2022, the DeFi platform experienced a security breach, with Terra Luna falling victim to an attack that resulted in a staggering loss of USD 40 billion within the DeFi industry. The incident is recognized as one of the major security breaches in the DeFi sector, causing a significant downturn in the global market.

Immediate Access: Buy Today for a Comprehensive Report



Decentralized Finance Technology Market Segmentation:

By Component:



Decentralized Applications Smart Contracts

By Application:



Asset Management

Compliance and KYT

Data Analytics

Payments Gaming



By Industry:



BFSI

Retail and E-Commerce

Media and Entertainment

Automotive Others



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia The Middle East & Africa



Authored By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the 'Global Icon in Business Consulting' at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

Have a Look at the Related Reports of the Technology Domain:

Finance Cloud Market Growth : It is expected to exhibit a significant CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2033. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 128 billion by 2033.

Embedded Finance Market Analysis : At a strong CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 291.3 billion by 2033.

Decentralized Social Network Market Demand : The market is likely to surpass US$ 101,200.8 million by 2033. Over the next ten years, the global market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 23.6%.

Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform Market Forecast : The market is eventually expected to reach a valuation of US$ 16,715.3 million at a CAGR of 16.2%

Accounts Payable Automation Market Overview : The market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The market is expected to reach US$ 6.7 Billion by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube