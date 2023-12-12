(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company's Ultra Mobile Devices Global Market Report 2023, the global ultra mobile devices market is poised for impressive growth, projected to surge from $200.01 billion in 2022 to $212.51 billion in 2023 , reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth momentum is anticipated to continue, propelling the market to $267.99 billion by 2027 , with an enduring CAGR of 6%.



Fueling Growth Through Internet Accessibility: The burgeoning availability of the internet emerges as a catalyst for the ultra-mobile devices market's growth. As the global internet user base reached an estimated 4.9 billion in 2021, up from 4.6 billion in 2020, ultra-mobile devices leverage this connectivity surge. The internet's ubiquity facilitates a spectrum of services, ranging from global collaborations and financial transactions to international social connections, thus amplifying the appeal and sales of ultra-mobile devices.

Influential Market Players: Key players such as Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are at the forefront of steering the ultra-mobile devices market. Their strategic contributions and market influence play a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of the industry.

Product Innovation as a Market Driver: A defining trend in the ultra-mobile devices market is the emphasis on product innovation. Industry leaders, including Apple Inc., showcase this trend with the launch of the iPad Air, featuring the powerful M1 chip. This innovation enhances the device's capabilities, enabling users to engage in resource-intensive tasks, from video editing to immersive augmented reality experiences.

Strategic Acquisitions for Accelerated Growth: Strategic acquisitions, exemplified by Sterling Group's acquisition of iLife Digital Technology, underscore the industry's commitment to accelerated growth. Investments like these not only support growth strategies but also aid in international expansion, driving future advancements in the ultra-mobile devices market.

This comprehensive report serves as an indispensable tool for industry players, offering strategic insights into market trends, consumer preferences, and technological advancements. As the ultra-mobile devices market evolves, businesses can leverage the data-driven insights provided in this report to make informed decisions, identify growth opportunities, and strategically position themselves in a competitive landscape. The report empowers industry players to navigate challenges and capitalize on emerging trends, ensuring sustained success in the dynamic and expanding ultra-mobile devices market.

Ultra Mobile Devices Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the ultra mobile devices market size, ultra mobile devices market segments, ultra mobile devices market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors' market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

