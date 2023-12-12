Global Ship Building Market Charting A Course For Growth, Anticipated To Reach $279.03 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ship Building Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global ship building market is undergoing segmentation based on product, application, and end-user, driving its growth trajectory amidst increasing seaborne trade and technological advancements.

Market Size and Growth Projection: The ship building market is set to grow from $193.66 billion in 2022 to $209.13 billion in 2023, showcasing a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $279.03 billion in 2027, sustaining a CAGR of 7.5%.

Driving Factors: The increasing seaborne trade, fueled by rising population, increased consumer purchasing power, and improving living standards, is a significant contributor to the ship building market's growth. The demand for consumer goods, leading to high production and rapid industrialization, emphasizes the need for efficient and cost-effective transport alternatives. The manufacturing of eco-friendly and advanced ships aligns with the growing requirement for sustainable transport solutions, further propelling the ship building market.

Major Players: Key players in the ship building market include Hyundai Heavy Industries, Daewoo Ship Building & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Samsung Heavy Industries, BAE Systems PLC., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Damen Shipyards Group, Fincantieri Spa, General Dynamics Corp., and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. These industry leaders play a pivotal role in shaping market dynamics through innovation and strategic initiatives.

Emerging Trend: 3D Printing Technology: The use of 3D printing technology in ship building is a notable trend. Ship building companies are collaborating to adopt advanced manufacturing technologies like 3D printing to enhance manufacturing capabilities. For example, U.S. 3D printer OEM 3D Systems is collaborating with Huntington Ingalls Industries to develop corrosion-proof metal powders for maritime 3D printing applications.

Regional Insights: In 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the ship building market, with Western Europe securing the second-largest position in global ship building market share. The comprehensive coverage of the global ship building market analysis includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Ship Building Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ship Building Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ship building market size , ship building market drivers and trends , major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The ship building market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

