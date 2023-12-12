Global Fashion E-Commerce Market To Exceed $1.2 Trillion By 2027, Driven By Segmentation And Tech Integration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fashion E-Commerce Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global fashion e-commerce market is experiencing significant segmentation based on product, end-user, and model type, propelling its growth amidst evolving economic landscapes.

Market Size and Growth Projection: The fashion e-commerce market is poised for considerable growth, advancing from $744.4 billion in 2022 to $821.19 billion in 2023, reflecting a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. Despite challenges stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war disrupting global economic recovery, the market is expected to reach $1,222.32 billion in 2027, sustaining a CAGR of 10.5%.

Driving Factors: The increasing use of the internet and smartphones is a pivotal factor contributing to the expansion of the fashion e-commerce industry. With 5.22 billion smartphone users in 2020, representing 66% of the world's population, online shopping has witnessed a surge. This rise in internet and smartphone usage is expected to drive the demand for fashion and other e-commerce markets, generating higher revenues for the online fashion industry in the forecast period.

Major Players: Key players shaping the fashion e-commerce landscape include Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba, Snapdeal, eBay, Myntra, ShoClues, AliExpress, HomeShop18, and Jabong. These industry leaders are instrumental in defining market dynamics through innovation and strategic initiatives.

Emerging Trend: Artificial Intelligence Integration: The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in fashion e-commerce is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Companies are focusing on personalized experiences, leveraging AI algorithms to stimulate conversations and provide style suggestions. The partnership between H&M Group and Google Cloud exemplifies the trend, enhancing customer experiences and optimizing internal supply chains with advanced machine learning and AI capabilities.

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific led the fashion e-commerce market in 2022, with Western Europe securing the second-largest position in the global fashion e-commerce market share . The comprehensive coverage of the global fashion e-commerce market analysis includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Fashion E-Commerce Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fashion E-Commerce Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fashion e-commerce market size, fashion e-commerce market drivers and trends, fashion e-commerce market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The fashion e-commerce market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

