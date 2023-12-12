Transform Wealth Hires Jason Peters As Legacy Advisor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transform Wealth is pleased to announce it has hired Jason Peters as Legacy Advisor. Peters brings a unique and exciting background to Transform from both the military and non-profit leadership sectors. A retired USAF Lieutenant Colonel and former non-profit CEO, Jason completed his doctorate in ministry and education in 2007, along with a one-year clinical residency at a trauma center in 2009. Jason has worked closely with families who are dealing with the nuanced and complex dynamics many high-net-worth families face. He has advised hundreds of individuals and families, with a special focus on people with a desire to make a significant impact with their wealth.



Jason Peters

Continue Reading

"I'm ecstatic to be part of the Transform Wealth team," said Peters. "I am devoted to healthy relationships, facilitating conversations about what matters in life, and helping people develop a legacy they can be proud of. These ideals are too high for any of us to achieve alone. As part of an integrated team at Transform Wealth, it is a joy to serve as a trusted advisor for our clients and their families."



"Jason brings 25+ years of professional experience and numerous counseling credentials to the table which will help our clients create, preserve, and transfer their unique legacy," said Nathan Kubik, CEO of Transform Wealth. "Many of our clients are crafting an extraordinary family legacy while maximizing philanthropy and tax efficiency, enabling their focus on the life contributions that matter most to them."



Transform Wealth President David Kubik has known Peters for years and believes Jason will be a natural fit. "Jason and I have had some of the most meaningful conversations about life and family that I have ever had. He is truly a wonderful family man and brings a unique experience and perspective to Transform Wealth. We couldn't be happier to have Jason join us as he will help us continue to deliver the highest level of service to our clients. He has a gift of connecting with people on the topics that matter most to them and helping them think through how to live with intentionality, and that's what we are all about as a firm."



"During my military and non-profit careers, I was honored to engage with people from all walks of life," said Peters. "It was a gift to learn from them, and it shaped my calling. Journeying alongside people as they faced some of the most interesting, and often challenging, situations motivated me to devote my life to helping people shape a meaningful legacy. I am committed to ensuring my five children are still hugging each other after I am gone, and I recognize that focus and intentionality are required to build that type of legacy. I love helping others navigate this adventure of life."



Jason will serve in the firm's Greenwood Village and Colorado Springs offices, with a particular focus on helping clients develop, communicate, and implement a legacy they are passionate about.



About Transform Wealth





Transform Wealth is a fee-only, fiduciary Registered Investment Advisor. Our approach ensures clients receive advice in alignment with their best interests. We provide individually tailored solutions delivered within the context of the highest fiduciary standard with a transparent cost and fee model. For more information about Transform Wealth, please visit TransformWealth .



Media Contact



Kyle Gentile

Managing Director, Growth and Strategy

P: 720-509-3557

[email protected]



Disclosure



Investing has risks, including loss of income and principal, and there are no assurances specific investment results will be achieved. Transform Wealth has no control over market volatility so investors should understand these are inherent risks with investing. Past performance does not guarantee future results.



A copy of Transform Wealth's regulatory disclosure document is available upon request and is also available on the SEC's website at . For questions about our firm, please contact us at (303) 741-2560.

SOURCE Transform Wealth