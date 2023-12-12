Extreme Weather Prep

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MISSION, Kan., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

(Family Features) As one season gives way to another, fluctuating temperatures can lead to extreme weather that puts your personal safety and property at risk. Working ahead to anticipate potential problems and put preventive measures in place can give you peace of mind that you're prepared if disaster strikes.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

Continue Reading

Create Communication Plans

Communication is a vital aspect of severe weather planning. If you know a storm is coming, it's a good idea to charge smartphones so you have access to weather alerts and a direct connection to friends, loved ones and emergency personnel, even if you lose power. You may not have internet access after a storm, so make a list of emergency contacts and save a hard copy in a safe place. If there's a chance you may become separated, help your children memorize your phone number and address.

Practice Severe Weather Drills

As a family, practice how to respond to various weather scenarios. Discuss who is responsible for what and where you'll shelter, if needed. Consider details like who will secure doors and windows and who will be responsible for guiding pets to the shelter area. Drills give you a chance to make adjustments to your plans, and periodic refreshers ensure everyone is prepared to jump into action if a storm hits.

Stay Weather Aware

Keeping tabs on approaching severe weather is essential for planning ahead. Heed the advice of local forecasters if extreme weather conditions are developing. Monitor a storm's progress so you can take proper precautions if your home is in its path. You may want to invest in a battery-powered weather radio so you can stay up to date even if you lose power.

Prepare Your Home

You may not be able to control whether a storm hits your home, but you can take some steps to minimize the harm if it does. Keeping vegetation trimmed and away from the house helps reduce the chance of damage. Ensure windows and doors are sealed and secure any loose items outdoors that may blow in the wind, including fixtures like shutters.

If you're planning home renovations, or you're in the market for a new home, consider building with disaster-resistant materials. Homes built with insulated concrete forms (ICFs), like those made by Nudura, are less susceptible to high-speed winds and impact from flying debris. ICF block construction means you are protected by layers of insulated expanded polystyrene foam and solid concrete, so in addition to standing up to serious storms, you can expect other benefits like

energy efficiency,

sound dampening and

fire resistance.

Stock Up on Safety Supplies

When a storm is raging, you'll be grateful for a stash of emergency supplies, including batteries, a rechargeable power source, flashlights, a battery-powered weather radio, non-perishable snacks and water, first aid supplies and at least a couple days' worth of prescription medications. If you have small children, activities like coloring or activity books can help divert their attention from an extended visit to a storm shelter.

Find more insights into homes that can weather any storm at nudura/stormsafety .

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

href="" rel="nofollow" familyfeature

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary and eLivingToday .

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate