The Penfed Foundation And Penfed Realty Join Forces To Provide Relief To Military Families Devastated By Clarksville, TN Tornadoes

TYSONS, Va., Dec. 12, 2023 -- The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union is stepping up to help our Tennessee military community in need. In the aftermath of the destructive tornadoes that swept through military housing at nearby Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, The PenFed Foundation and PenFed Realty are uniting to offer crucial support to those impacted.

To alleviate the burden faced by many families who have lost everything, The PenFed Foundation is donating $10,000 in gift cards and other supplies to those living in the Clarksville, Tenn. community.

Photo credit: Tyler Cruse, Cultivated Co.

"During these challenging times, we recognize that the road to recovery will be tough, but I am incredibly proud to be at PenFed, and have the support from the PenFed Foundation," said, President Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Kevin Wiles. "Their generosity and swift assistance exemplify their dedication to the military community. Our Realtors® have also shown the same spirit of compassion by immediately springing into action, contributing to our collective efforts, and asking how they can help. We are resilient, and we will navigate these times together and emerge stronger."

PenFed Realty and local officials have identified 50 families within the community whose homes are unsafe to stay in. We are committed to ensuring the well-bring of these families, and working closely to find alternative housing options.

"Our hearts go out to everyone in the Clarksville, Tennessee community impacted by the tornadoes that devastated the area over the weekend," said PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren. "The PenFed Foundation wanted to act quickly to show this predominantly military town how much we care. The Foundation exists to serve veterans and military families and we are proud to partner with PenFed Realty to offer the residents some support during this challenging time."

As the recovery efforts continue, The PenFed Foundation and PenFed Realty express their unwavering commitment to assisting the military families affected. Our service members have always been at the heart of what we do, and in times of crisis we are proud to stand together and extend a helping hand.

