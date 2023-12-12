United States $58.27 Billion Sustainable Packaging Markets, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2018-2022 And 2023-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Sustainable Packaging Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The United States Sustainable Packaging Market achieved a valuation of USD 45.37 billion in 2022 and is poised for significant growth in the forecast period, projected to attain a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.12% through 2028 and expected to reach at USD 58.27 billion by 2028. Sustainable packaging involves the design, creation, and utilization of packaging materials and systems that minimize their impact on the environment while fulfilling the functional requirements of safeguarding, preserving, and presenting products. The aim of sustainable packaging is to find a delicate equilibrium between environmental responsibility and the essential functions of packaging. The United States sustainable packaging market is undergoing a profound transformation driven by shifting consumer preferences, regulatory pressures, technological advancements, and an increasing commitment to environmental responsibility. As global concerns around plastic pollution, resource depletion, and climate change intensify, sustainable packaging has emerged as a pivotal solution to mitigate the environmental effects of consumer goods.



Market Dynamics

Consumer demand and heightened environmental consciousness fuel the growth of the U.S. sustainable packaging market.

Eco-conscious consumers are seeking environmentally responsible packaging options.

Brands adopting sustainable packaging practices gain consumer loyalty and market share.

Millennials and Gen Z consumers lead the drive toward sustainability.

Environmental education and awareness campaigns influence consumer choices.

Regulatory pressures and policies, including bans on single-use plastics, drive sustainable packaging adoption.

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws incentivize recyclable and compostable packaging.

Green procurement policies prioritize sustainable packaging materials.

E-commerce growth reshapes packaging needs, emphasizing sustainability.

E-commerce encourages optimized packaging designs, reduced waste, and eco-friendly returns.

Minimalist packaging designs enhance the unboxing experience.

Challenges include balancing functionality with sustainability, managing the complex material landscape, and the lack of standardization. Sustainable packaging trends include the use of eco-friendly materials like bioplastics, recycled cardboard, and plant-based polymers. Segmental Insights:

The paper segment dominates the U.S. sustainable packaging market, driven by renewable and biodegradable properties.

The food and beverages segment leads the market, with companies adopting sustainable packaging practices to align with consumer demand. The Midwest region is at the forefront of the market due to its manufacturing infrastructure and central geographic location. Key Attributes:

