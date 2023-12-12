Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 11 December 2023 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 64.5 pence per share.

