Semiconductor Market Size Projected To Reach USD 1,883.7 Billion By 2032

The global semiconductor market size accounted for USD 664.2 billion in 2023, According to Precedence Research. Asia Pacific led the global market with the largest market share of 46% in 2022.



The semiconductor market is driven by the growing consumer electronic industry, technological advancements and rising investment. In addition, the growing demand for semiconductor components from the automotive sector is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

A semiconductor is a material with electrical conductivity between that of a conductor and an insulator. The conductivity of a semiconductor can be controlled and modified by factors such as temperature, light, or the addition of impurities, a process known as doping. This ability to manipulate conductivity makes semiconductors a crucial component in electronic devices. The most common semiconductor material is silicon, but other materials like germanium and gallium arsenide are also used. Semiconductors are fundamental to the operation of various electronic components, including transistors, diodes, and integrated circuits. These components form the basis of modern electronics and are essential in the construction of devices such as computers, smartphones, and other electronic systems. The field of semiconductor physics and technology has played a pivotal role in the development of the digital age. The market is majorly driven by the increasing number of product launches.



For instance, in November 2023, the industry's highest*1 pixel count, 5.32 effective megapixels, will be available soon with the Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS) IMX992 short-wavelength infrared (SWIR) image sensor for industrial equipment. With an industry-smallest*1 pixel size of 3.45 μm among SWIR image sensors, the new sensor makes use of SSS's unique Cu-Cu coupling. In addition, it has a pixel structure tuned to capture light effectively, allowing for high-definition photography over a wide range of wavelengths (0.4 to 1.7 μm) in the short-wavelength infrared area (visible to invisible).

Additionally, in comparison to traditional goods, new shooting modes provide high-quality photographs with noticeably less noise in dimly illuminated areas. To further broaden its array of SWIR image sensors, SSS will also release the IMX993, which has an effective pixel count of 3.21 megapixels and a pixel size of 3.45 μm. These new, very sensitive and pixel-counting SWIR image sensors will aid in the advancement of several industrial devices.



According to the GSM Association report 2022, by 2025, there will be around 400 million new mobile users, with most of them coming from Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia Pacific.

In October 2022, Siemens AG declared that it would provide USD 5.41 billion to India to assist with the nation's fast urbanization and energy transition.

in March 2023, the Banglore Safe City Project officially began with the announcement of phase one by Honeywell International. With this initiative, the business hopes to use its intelligent and networked safety and security technologies to provide a productive, secure, and empowering environment for women and girls. The business is probably going to set up over 7,000 cameras at over 3,000 key spots throughout Bengaluru. These cameras have systems that are capable of artificial intelligence (AI). The city's video feeds may be analyzed due to the AI-powered video analytics platform.

$13 billion is invested in semiconductor research and development under the CHIPS and Science Act, which will ensure that the United States remains a leader in technology for many years to come. These initiatives offer financial support to encourage cooperation and sustained innovation amongst academic institutions, businesses, government, and other stakeholders. The pipeline of scientists and engineers that these programs aid in creating is crucial because it will support future innovation in the semiconductor industry. According to the Ministry of Science and ICT (South Korea), there were over 29.6 million 5G customers in South Korea as of March 2023.



Regional Stance

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to the growing investment in the semiconductor industry particularly in China and India. For instance, according to secondary sources, approximately USD 40 billion was spent in the semiconductor sector by the Chinese government. In the fight to control the manufacture of high-end chips, the nation attempts to overtake the US and other competitors. Furthermore, plans to establish a private-sector task force to improve cooperation between the US Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) and the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) in the global semiconductor ecosystem were revealed in January 2023.

North America is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. The market expansion is ascribed to the growing R&D investment. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, the U.S. semiconductor sector invested a total of $58.8 billion in research and development in 2022. Over the past 20 years, annual R&D expenses as a percentage of sales have topped 15 percent. Among the main manufacturing sectors of the US economy, this rate is unparalleled. Furthermore, the region's expanding 5G infrastructure presents a possible opportunity for the semiconductor sector.

Report Highlights:

Component Insights

The MPU and MCU segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. An MPU, or microprocessor, is a central processing unit (CPU) that performs arithmetic and logic operations in a computer. It serves as the brain of a computer or electronic device, executive instructions and coordinating the overall operation of the system. Whereas a microcontroller (MCU) , is a compact integrated circuit that contains a processor core, memory, and input/output peripherals.

MCUs are designed for embedded systems and are used to control specific functions within electronic devices. The broad use of MPUs and MCUs in the production of devices including PCs, laptops, desktops, and notebooks has historically greatly aided in the expansion of this market. The increasing trend of IoT devices and their corresponding demand is driving up demand for powerful processors and controllers, which is driving up the MPU and MCU sectors' growth.

Application Insights

The networking & communications segment is expected to capture a significant market share over the projected period. The proliferation of wireless communication technologies, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular networks (4G and 5G) is a significant driver for semiconductor companies. The demand for wireless connectivity in smartphones, IoT devices, and other wireless-enabled products fuels the growth of this segment.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission has led to increased investments in fiber optics and optical networking. Semiconductors play a crucial role in the development of components such as optical transceivers, amplifiers, and switches for optical communication systems. Thus, this is expected to drive the segment expansion.

Semiconductor Market Scope